Preds Acquire Schneider in Exchange for Brickley

January 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced Monday that the club has acquired forward Cole Schneider from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Connor Brickley.

Schneider has 13 goals and 25 points in 36 games with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack this season, his second with the club. His 25 points ranked second on the Wolf Pack after leading his team with 50 (16g-34a) in 76 games during the 2017-18 season. The Williamsville, N.Y., native has posted an assist in four career NHL games - all with the Buffalo Sabres - and made his League debut on April 8, 2016 versus Columbus.

Never drafted, Schneider is a veteran of 465 AHL games, registering 140 goals and 343 points with Hartford, the Rochester Americans and Binghamton Senators. He posted a career-high 63 points (24g-39a) in 2016-17 with Rochester, the sixth-highest in the AHL that season, and led Binghamton with a career-high 29 goals in 2014-15. Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-1, 203-pound winger played two seasons at the University of Connecticut, tallying 78 points (37g-41a) in 75 NCAA games.

Schneider will join the Admirals as they begin a four-game roadtrip tonight in Winnipeg against the Manitoba Moose.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.