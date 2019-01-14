Rangers Recall Ryan Lindgren from Hartford

January 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





NEW YORK - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Ryan Lindgren from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Lindgren, 20, has skated in 35 games with the Wolf Pack this season, registering five assists, along with a plus-seven rating and 41 penalty minutes. Among AHL defensemen younger than 21 years old in 2018-19, Lindgren ranks first in penalty minutes and is tied for fifth in plus/minus rating. He is also tied for ninth among AHL rookie defensemen in plus/minus rating this season, and he is tied for third on the Wolf Pack in plus/minus rating. Lindgren has posted a plus/minus rating of even or better in 10 of the last 11 games with Hartford - including a plus-one rating or better in seven of those games - and he has posted a plus-eight rating in the last 11 contests.

The 6-0, 201-pounder has skated 45 AHL games over parts of two seasons (2017-18 and 2018-19), all with the Wolf Pack, registering two goals and seven assists for nine points, along with a plus-11 rating and 64 penalty minutes. Lindgren made his AHL debut on Mar. 24, 2018 vs. Hershey, and he registered his first career AHL goal, assist, and point as part of a two-point game while skating in his second career AHL contest on Mar. 25 at Hershey. He has posted a plus/minus rating of even or better in 34 of his 45 career AHL games.

Prior to beginning his professional career, Lindgren played in 67 career collegiate games at the University of Minnesota over two seasons (2016-17 and 2017-18), registering three goals and 13 assists for 16 points, along with a plus-six rating and 116 penalty minutes. Lindgren was an Honorable Mention for the Big Ten All-Star Team in each of his two seasons at the school. He was selected to the Big Ten's All-Rookie Team during his freshman year in 2016-17, and he helped the Golden Gophers win the Regular Season Championship during the season. Lindgren also served as an alternate captain with the University of Minnesota during his sophomore year in 2017-18.

Internationally, the Burnsville, Minnesota native has represented his country in several tournaments. Most recently, Lindgren helped the United States earn a bronze medal at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship, and he served as one of the team's alternate captains in the tournament. In addition, Lindgren helped the United States win a gold medal at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship. Rangers Assistant Coach Greg Brown was one of Lindgren's Assistant Coaches at the IIHF World Junior Championship in both 2017 and 2018. Lindgren also helped the United States earn a bronze medal at the 2016 IIHF U18 World Championship and a silver medal at the 2014 World U17 Hockey Challenge, and he served as Team USA's captain in both tournaments.

Lindgren was acquired by the Rangers as part of a trade with Boston on Feb. 25, 2018. He was originally selected by Boston in the second round, 49th overall, of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.