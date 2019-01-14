Roadrunners Weekly (January 14)

CURRENT RECORD: 20-10-3-1 - .647 Win Percentage

(2nd - Pacific Division, 6th - Western Conference, 11th - AHL)

GAMES THIS WEEK: Friday @ Colorado - 7 p.m. (Budweiser Events Center)

Saturday @ Colorado - 7 p.m. (Budweiser Events Center)

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS: 6-3 Loss vs. Chicago (Friday)

3-2 Win vs. Chicago (Saturday)

THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Forward Adam Helewka played hero on Saturday night, scoring twice within three minutes of the third period to propel Tucson to a 3-2 victory over one of the Western Conference's hottest clubs. Helewka now also leads the team with 11 goals.

Goaltender Calvin Pickard completed his conditioning stint with Tucson Saturday night as well, finishing with a 3-0 record in four games played with the club.

With his third multipoint performance in the last six games over the weekend, Nick Merkley now has 11 points in 11 games for the Roadrunners since making his debut last month.

Saturday's crowd of 5,898 (second largest of the season) brings the average attendance to just under 5,000 for the Roadrunners since the start of December.

THEY SAID IT:

"I think we've been able to survive. We've had lots of things happen. Injuries, call-up's, things of that nature, but we keep finding a way. A little bit of our identity is that we just keep clawing our way through whatever is coming at us and we'll continue to have a really good attitude about it." - Roadrunners Head Coach Jay Varady to Brett Fera of the Arizona Daily Star when asked about his team reaching the halfway point of the regular season following Saturday's game.

"We're doing well, but we've got a lot more to give and a lot more we can get better at, which is really exciting. We're sitting well in the standings but if we can clean a few things up, who knows what can happen for us. We might be able to make a long run." - Roadrunners forward Adam Helewka's thoughts on the team's progress through the first 34 games of the regular season.

THIS WEEK'S NOTES:

The Roadrunners travel to Colorado on Thursday for a weekend series against the Eagles, American Hockey League affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche.

Forward Michael Bunting returned to Tucson Saturday after another recall by the Arizona Coyotes. The third-year Roadrunners has 19 points in 23 games with the team this season, on top of making his NHL debut and recording his first NHL goal.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS:

Team Poster Giveaway and Autograph Session - Monday, January 21 vs. Texas (4:05 p.m.)

Fans will receive a 2018-19 team poster upon entry and have the opportunity to collect autographs after the game!

Report Card Day - Kids in free with proof of their report card with a guardian / parent purchasing a ticket at the box office.

Party Pack Night - Wednesday, January 23 vs. Texas (7:05 p.m.)

Roadrunners Party Packs Ticket Special!

Two Center Ice Tickets + Two Beers for just $59 - a savings of $27.

Purchase now by calling 866-774-6253 or click HERE .

Wrestling Night - Friday, January 25 vs. Bakersfield (7:05 p.m.)

College Night - One Ticket, One Roadrunners Hat, Two Drink Tickets for just $25

Ladies Night presented by Genesis OBGYN - Pregame Chalk Talk, Drinks, Snacks

Dusty's Family Value Pack - Four (4) Tickets and a $20 Food Voucher for only $99 - a savings of $37!

Superhero Night presented by Cox Communications - Saturday, January 26 vs. Bakersfield (3:05 p.m.)

Super Dusty Bobblehead Giveaway courtesy of Cox Communications

