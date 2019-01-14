Wolf Pack Weekly, January 14-20

The Wolf Pack (18-17-2-2, 40 pts., .513) split a pair of Atlantic Division road games this past week. On Friday night, in their second straight visit to Providence, the Wolf Pack came out of the first period with a 2-0 lead, only to give up four second-period goals and fall to the Bruins, 6-3. Peter Holland had two goals and an assist in that game, and he scored again Saturday night at Bridgeport, tying his own team season high with a seven-game point streak (8-7-15), in a 4-2 Wolf Pack win over the Sound Tigers. Gabriel Fontaine added a shorthanded goal and an assist in that victory, which ended a Bridgeport franchise-record streak of 15 straight home games without a regulation loss (12-0-2-1).

This week:

The Wolf Pack have three divisional games on their docket this week, the first two at home. The Lehigh Valley Phantoms invade the XL Center on Friday night, for a 7:15 PM start, and the Springfield Thunderbirds come to town on Saturday night at 7:00. The Wolf Pack finish the weekend with another trip to Providence Sunday, taking on the P-Bruins at 3:05.

Friday, January 18 vs. the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia) at the XL Center, 7:15 PM

This being a Friday-night Wolf Pack home game, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, and $2 draft beers and fountain sodas, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest.

- This is the last of three visits on the season by the Phantoms to the XL Center. The two clubs have split the first two, with Lehigh Valley taking a 7-3 decision on October 24 and the Wolf Pack responding with a 3-1 verdict January 5.

- The Phantoms come into the week three points ahead of the Wolf Pack in the Atlantic Division standings, and tied with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for fourth place in the division, at 20-15-1-2 for 43 points. Lehigh Valley has lost three straight and six of its last seven.

- Phantom defenseman T.J. Brennan leads all AHL blueliners in points and assists, with 7-26-33 in 37 games.

At this and every Wolf Pack home game, fans are encouraged to come early for "Hockey Happy Hour" in the Comcast Coliseum Club, presented by Minuteman Press.

Tickets for this and all 2018-19 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499.

Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford and Mark Bailey on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio.

Saturday, January 19 vs. the Springfield Thunderbirds (Florida) at the XL Center, 7:00 PM

This is "Game Show Night" at the XL Center, featuring a Wolf Pack rally towel giveaway to the first 1,000 kids 12 years old or younger, presented by Carvel.

- The Thunderbirds have moved into third place in the Atlantic Division, going 3-1-1-0 in their last five games to improve to 18-13-5-3 (44 pts.) on the season.

- The Wolf Pack have won the last two contests between the two I-91 rivals, both in Hartford, after the Thunderbirds took the first meeting of the year, 6-2, October 28 in Springfield.

- Dryden Hunt scored his 14th goal of the season in the final second of overtime Sunday in Providence, to give the Thunderbirds a 3-2 win over the Bruins.

At this and every Wolf Pack home game, fans are encouraged to come early for "Hockey Happy Hour" in the Comcast Coliseum Club, presented by Minuteman Press.

Tickets for this and all 2018-19 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499.

Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford and Mark Bailey on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio.

Sunday, January 20 at the Providence Bruins (Boston) at the Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence, 3:05 PM

- This is the Wolf Pack's third visit to Providence in a span of two weeks, and they have lost the first two, 6-3 on Friday night and 5-1 last Sunday. That was after the Wolf Pack had gone 4-0-1-0 in the first five games of the season series.

- The Bruins saw a three-game winning streak end Sunday against Springfield, but they gained a standings point for a fourth straight contest, in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Thunderbirds.

- Former New York Ranger winger Paul Carey, who was acquired by the Bruins organization from Ottawa Friday, had the game-winning goal, with 61 seconds left in the third period, and an assist in his first game with Providence Saturday night, a 4-3 victory at Springfield.

Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio.

Recent Transactions:

Brandon Halverson - reassigned from the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers to Maine (ECHL) January 13.

Pack Tracks:

Saturday, January 26, when the Charlotte Checkers visit the XL Center at 7:00 PM, the Wolf Pack will be holding a "Halfway to Summer" luau. The team will wear Hawaiian floral-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off with the proceeds benefitting local charities, and the first 2,000 fans will receive a Wolf Pack baseball hat, courtesy of CT-DOT.

Once again this season, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, and $2 draft beers and fountain sodas, at every Friday Wolf Pack home game, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest. After this Friday, the Wolf Pack's next Friday home date is February 8, when they host the Syracuse Crunch in a 7:15 PM game.

Each of the Wolf Pack's Sunday and Wednesday home games will feature the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Family Value Pack". The Family Value Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and two hot dogs, all for just $40. The next Family Value Pack game is Wednesday, January 23, when the Springfield Thunderbirds come to town for a 7:00 PM game.

Every Wolf Pack Wednesday home game is a "Winning Wednesday". If the Wolf Pack win at home on a Wednesday, fans can show their Winning Wednesday ticket at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center and receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday Wolf Pack home game (some restrictions apply). The Wolf Pack's next Wednesday home game is January 23, a 7:00 PM contest vs. the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Wolf Pack home game tickets can be purchased at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.

