Barron Recalled, Dickinson Reassigned to Utah

January 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Travis Barron has been recalled from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies, while forward Josh Dickinson has been reassigned to Utah. Barron has notched two goals and one assist in 20 AHL games this season with Colorado and has generated two goals and six assists in 12 games with the Grizzlies. Dickinson has posted four points in 13 games with the Eagles and six points in seven contests with the Grizzlies.

The Eagles return to action when they host the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, January 18th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

