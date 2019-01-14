Barron Recalled, Dickinson Reassigned to Utah
January 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Travis Barron has been recalled from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies, while forward Josh Dickinson has been reassigned to Utah. Barron has notched two goals and one assist in 20 AHL games this season with Colorado and has generated two goals and six assists in 12 games with the Grizzlies. Dickinson has posted four points in 13 games with the Eagles and six points in seven contests with the Grizzlies.
The Eagles return to action when they host the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, January 18th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.
Season tickets for the 2018-19 season are available now and can be reserved with a deposit of just $100 per seat by calling (970) 686-SHOT.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2019
- Wolves Insider: First-Place Showdown - Chicago Wolves
- IceHogs Reassign Defenseman Manning to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Rangers Recall Ryan Lindgren from Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Rangers Acquire Forward Connor Brickley from Nashville for Cole Schneider - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Barron Recalled, Dickinson Reassigned to Utah - Colorado Eagles
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 15 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Amerks Weekly - Rochester Americans
- Preds Acquire Schneider in Exchange for Brickley - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolf Pack Weekly, January 14-20 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Coyotes Assign Hill to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Tuesday's Checkers Game Sold Out - Charlotte Checkers
- Griffins Assign Crawford to Walleye - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Sens Reassign Archibald and Elliott to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Condors Home with Food and Drink Specials this Week - Bakersfield Condors
- Week 15 Report: Offense Finding Footing, But Hogs Drop Two - Rockford IceHogs
- Sam Carrick Named Ccm/AHL Player of the Week - San Diego Gulls
- San Diego's Sam Carrick Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Brandon Halverson Reassigned to ECHL - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blue Jackets Assign Gabriel Carlsson, Kole Sherwood to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Sound Tigers Recall Holmstrom, Gaudreau from Worcester - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Manitoba Moose Weekly: January 14 - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.