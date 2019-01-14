Coyotes Assign Hill to Tucson

January 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have assigned goaltender Adin Hill to the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

The 22-year-old Hill has registered a 7-5-0 record with a 2.76 goals against average (GAA) and a .901 save percentage (SV%) with a shutout in 13 games with the Coyotes this season. The rookie netminder also earned the NHL's Second Star of the Week for the week of Nov. 26- Dec. 2.

Hill posted a 4-1-0 record with a 3.22 GAA and a .871 SV% in six games with the Roadrunners earlier this season.

Last year, the 6-foot-4, 203-pound native of Comox, BC posted a 1-3-0 record with a .891 SV% and a 3.49 GAA in four games with the Coyotes. He also went 19-11-4 with a .914 SV% and a 2.28 GAA with five shutouts in 36 games with the Roadrunners.

Hill was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the third round (76th overall) in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.