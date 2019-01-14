Rangers Acquire Forward Connor Brickley from Nashville for Cole Schneider

NEW YORK - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has acquired forward Connor Brickley from the Nashville Predators in exchange for Cole Schneider.

Brickley, 26, has skated in 39 games with the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League (AHL) this season, registering seven goals and four assists for 11 points, along with 18 penalty minutes. He is tied for fourth on the Admirals in goals in 2018-19. Brickley has skated in 234 career AHL games over parts of five seasons (2013-14 - 2016-17; 2018-19), registering 57 goals and 56 assists for 113 points, along with a plus-eight rating and 171 penalty minutes. He established AHL career-highs in games played (73), goals (22), assists (25), and points (47) during his first full season in the AHL with the San Antonio Rampage in 2014-15.

The 6-0, 203-pounder has also skated in 67 career NHL games over parts of two seasons (2015-16; 2017-18), both with Florida, registering five goals and 12 assists for 17 points, along with 33 penalty minutes. Brickley established NHL career-highs in games played (44), goals (four), assists (eight), and points (12) with the Panthers last season.

The Everett, Massachusetts native was originally selected by Florida in the second round, 50th overall, of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

Schneider was signed by the Rangers as a free agent on July 1, 2017. He skated in 112 AHL games over parts of two seasons with the Wolf Pack (2017-18 and 2018-19), registering 29 goals and 46 assists for 75 points, along with 66 penalty minutes.

