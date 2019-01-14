IceHogs Reassign Defenseman Manning to Indy

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs today announced they have reassigned defenseman Neil Manning to their ECHL affiliate, the Indy Fuel.

Manning, 27, has spent the majority of the season with the Fuel, tallying 17 points (2g, 15a) in 30 ECHL games. He leads all Indy defenseman in scoring and assists, and his +11 plus/minus rating is second overall on the team. Manning has also posted two point streaks of four or more games this year, including a season-best streak in which he notched two goals and four assists over a six-game stretch.

The Nanaimo, British Columbia native was originally recalled on Jan. 10. He has skated in three AHL games with the IceHogs this season, including making his AHL debut on Nov. 4 at Iowa.

