IceHogs Reassign Defenseman Manning to Indy
January 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs today announced they have reassigned defenseman Neil Manning to their ECHL affiliate, the Indy Fuel.
Manning, 27, has spent the majority of the season with the Fuel, tallying 17 points (2g, 15a) in 30 ECHL games. He leads all Indy defenseman in scoring and assists, and his +11 plus/minus rating is second overall on the team. Manning has also posted two point streaks of four or more games this year, including a season-best streak in which he notched two goals and four assists over a six-game stretch.
The Nanaimo, British Columbia native was originally recalled on Jan. 10. He has skated in three AHL games with the IceHogs this season, including making his AHL debut on Nov. 4 at Iowa.
NEXT HOME GAME: Jan. 18 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins | 7 p.m.
The IceHogs take the Grand Rapids Griffins on Fleece Blanket Giveaway Night. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a free IceHogs fleece blanket, courtesy of Dental Dimensions.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2019
- Wolves Insider: First-Place Showdown - Chicago Wolves
- IceHogs Reassign Defenseman Manning to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Rangers Recall Ryan Lindgren from Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Rangers Acquire Forward Connor Brickley from Nashville for Cole Schneider - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Barron Recalled, Dickinson Reassigned to Utah - Colorado Eagles
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 15 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Amerks Weekly - Rochester Americans
- Preds Acquire Schneider in Exchange for Brickley - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolf Pack Weekly, January 14-20 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Coyotes Assign Hill to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Tuesday's Checkers Game Sold Out - Charlotte Checkers
- Griffins Assign Crawford to Walleye - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Sens Reassign Archibald and Elliott to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Condors Home with Food and Drink Specials this Week - Bakersfield Condors
- Week 15 Report: Offense Finding Footing, But Hogs Drop Two - Rockford IceHogs
- Sam Carrick Named Ccm/AHL Player of the Week - San Diego Gulls
- San Diego's Sam Carrick Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Brandon Halverson Reassigned to ECHL - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blue Jackets Assign Gabriel Carlsson, Kole Sherwood to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Sound Tigers Recall Holmstrom, Gaudreau from Worcester - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Manitoba Moose Weekly: January 14 - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.