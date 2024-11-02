Manitoba Moose Fall to Milwaukee Admirals
November 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (3-5-0-0) fell 4-1 against the Milwaukee Admirals (8-1-0-0) in Saturday night's matchup. The Moose were coming off a 4-2 loss against the Admirals the night before.
Fedor Svechkov opened the scoring for Milwaukee, putting one past Domenic DiVincentiis on the power-play to give the Admirals a lead six minutes into the frame. Henri Nikkanen scored his first goal of the season, unassisted, to tie things up 1-1 with five minutes left to play in the period. DiVincentiis made seven saves on eight shots for Manitoba, and Magnus Chrona went 12 for 13 between the pipes for Milwaukee.
Jake Lucchini scored the lone goal of the second period, eight minutes into the frame. A goal by Parker Ford was called back with seven minutes of play in the frame leaving the Moose still trailing 2-1. Despite significant chances for Manitoba through the second period, Chrona was able to keep his net clear, stopping all 11 shots sent his way. DiVincentiis made 10 saves on 11 shots in net for the Moose.
Despite the Moose leading the Admirals in shots through all three periods, they weren't able to get another one over the line. Vinnie Hinostroza and Navrin Mutter scored a pair of empty net goals within the final minutes of the third frame, securing the 4-1 win for Milwaukee. Chrona made 32 stops on 33 shots for Milwaukee, and DiVincentiis made 23 saves on 25 shots for Manitoba.
Quotable
Moose Forward Mark Liwiski (Click for full interview)
"I thought the boys battled really hard today. It was a back-and-forth game, a couple bounces. Sometimes you can give it your all and not win. We just gotta come to every game prepared, bring that effort, and I think there will be a lot more winning with this team."
Statbook
Henri Nikkanen (1G) has registered a point in three of his past five appearances
Brad Lambert, Parker Ford, and Nikita Chibrikov led the Moose with four shots each
Domenic DiVincentiis has allowed two or less goals in four consecutive starts
What's Next?
The Moose hit the road to take on the Texas Stars on Saturday, Nov. 9. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.
Prepared by Gwen Blackwell
