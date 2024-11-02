Rodrigue's Career Night Fuels Condors to 5-3 Win

November 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Five different players found the back of the net and the Bakersfield Condors (3-1-3, 9pts) took care of the Coachella Valley Firebirds (2-4-0, 4pts), 5-3 on Friday. Olivier Rodrigue stopped a career-high 45 shots.

Roby Jarventie made his Condors debut, had two assists and four shots. James Stefan (2nd) scored the eventual game-winner early in the second frame. Matt Savoie (2nd) added insurance in the third period.

Seth Griffith and Connor Carrick added multi-assist games for the home side.

The Condors and Coachella Valley wrap up the weekend on Saturday, Nov. 2 (Patriotic Night). The team will wear specialty USA themed Patriotic jerseys with a handful of jerseys auctioned live post-game.

