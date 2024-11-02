Penguins Take Down Wolf Pack, 2-1
November 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins defeated the Hartford Wolf Pack, 2-1, on Saturday night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.
Wilkes-Barre Scranton (6-2-0-0) received goals from a pair of rookies, Isaac Belliveau and Ville Koivunen, and then rode a strong effort from Tristan Jarry in net to a third-straight win.
The Atlantic Division foes opened the first frame with minimal whistles and maximum action. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's best chance of the period came when Hartford goaltender Louis Domingue turned aside a backhand try from Penguins forward Vasily Ponomarev.
Early in the second period, the Penguins found the back of the net. Belliveau let loose with a drive from the blue line at the 33-second mark for his first AHL goal.
Halfway through the frame, Ville Koivunen launched a one-timer past Domingue while the Penguins were skating with an extra-attacker during a delayed penalty. Boris Katchouk notched his 100th career AHL point with an assist on Koivunen's tally.
The Wolf Pack struck back with 3:30 left before the second intermission a deflection by Dylan Roobroeck, the only blemish on Jarry's near-perfect performance.
The Penguins had a flurry of chances throughout the third, but Domingue did his part to prevent the home team from extending its lead despite being outshot in the period, 15-5. Jarry denied a late desperation bid by Hartford to improve to 3-0-0 during his conditioning loan.
Jarry turned aside 30 shots. Domingue stopped 29 of the 31 shots he faced.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Wednesday, Nov. 6 when the Lehigh Valley Phantoms come to town. Puck drop between the Penguins and Phantoms is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.
