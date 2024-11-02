IceHogs' Momentum Halted by Wolves

November 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL - The IceHogs fell to the Wolves 3-2 Saturday night inside the BMO Center. Chicago wins the first of twelve total matchups in the regular season between the in-state rivals.

Chicago jumped on top just 1:52 into regulation thanks to Tyson Jost's first goal of the year. He beat Rockford goaltender Mitchell Weeks for the 1-0 lead. The IceHogs responded quickly when on the man-advantage. Brett Seney deflected in his first of the season, his 100th professional goal.

The Wolves countered with two goals in 58 seconds. Brendan Lemieux banged home a rebound to restore Chicago's lead at 2-1. Moments later, it was Noel Gunler who snapped a shot from the far circle and found twine and gave the visitors a 3-1 advantage.

Rockford struck early in the 2nd period with Gerry Mayhew's first goal in an IceHogs' uniform. The veteran found a loose puck just after the Rockford man-advantage expired and wired it past Ruslan Khazheyev.

In the final period, Rockford outshot Chicago 11-2 but couldn't leak one over the goal line. Khazheyev finished with 21 saves in the 3-2 victory, while Weeks stopped 19 saves for the IceHogs.

The IceHogs are back home inside the BMO Center on Friday, November 8th to host the Grand Rapids Griffins. It's a $2 beer and soft drinks night presented by Lamonica Beverages as Rockford goes for its third-straight win against Grand Rapids. Click here for tickets.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android.

Watch on WIFR-TV on 19.2, The 365 live in the Rockford market! The IceHogs and Mid-West Family will also stream the audio broadcast of every IceHogs game on all of Mid-West Family's online stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5, and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premier source for local events, news and culture. Live audio broadcasts and on-demand audio streams for every game will also once again be available at IceHogs.com and the IceHogs app.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.