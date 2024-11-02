Game Preview: Condors v Firebirds, 7 p.m.
November 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Bakersfield has won the first two matchups in the season series and is 10-7-1 all-time against Coachella Valley.
LOOKING BACK
Five different Condors found the back of the net in a 5-3 win over the Firebirds a night ago. Daniel D'Amato opened the scoring with his second of the season. Olivier Rodrigue stopped a career high 45 shots for his second win of the season over Coachella Valley.
NEW HIGH
Rodrigue's 45 stops were a new career high. It was the seventh time in his career he has stopped 40+ shots.
ROBY DOUBLES DOWN IN DEBUT
Roby Jarventie had two assists in his Condors debut last night. He led the team with four shots as well.
PLUS PLAYER
Rookie Matt Savoie leads the Condors with a +6 on the season. He scored his second goal of the season last night and has five points (2g-3a) in seven games.
KILLING IT
Bakersfield's penalty kill went 3/3 last night and is 20/23 (87.0%) to begin the season.
JUMP ON IT
First goals have been a theme early for the Condors. Bakersfield has scored first in five of its opening seven games. The team is 3-0-2 when scoring first and 3-0-1 when leading after the first period this season.
DEFEND HOME ICE
Bakersfield is unbeaten in regulation on home ice this season (1-0-2), collecting four of a possible six points. Last year, the Condors had 19 home wins.
COACHELLA IS BACK
David Goyette and Ty Nelson each scored their first AHL goals last night. Goyette had 40 goals with Sudbury (OHL) last season. Coachella has dropped two straight.
UP NEXT
The Condors head North of the Border for a four-game Western Canada swing. It all starts on Tuesday in Calgary at 6 p.m. PT against the Wranglers.
