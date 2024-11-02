P-Bruins Fall to Rocket

November 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Laval, QC - The Providence Bruins fell 6-3 to the Laval Rocket on Saturday evening at Place Bell. Forwards Riley Tufte and Tyler Pitlick recorded their second goals of the season. Vinni Lettieri netted his fifth goal of the season.

How It Happened

Tufte redirected Frederic Brunet's shot from the point between the goaltender's legs to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 8:18 remaining in the first period. Patrick Brown received a secondary assist.

On an odd man rush, Vincent Arseneau's pass across the ice bounced off a defender's skate and into the back of the net, tying the game with 49 seconds to play in the first frame.

Logan Mailloux snapped a shot from the point that zipped inside the right post, giving the Rocket a 2-1 lead with 11:17 left in the second period.

Skating up the right wing, Pitlick protected the puck around a defender and drove to the net, where he flipped a backhanded shot past the goaltender to tie the game at 2-2 with 9:40 remaining in the second period. Michael Callahan and Joey Abate were credited with the assists.

Brandon Gignac's feed from behind the net was one-timed into the upper-right corner by Joshua Roy from the slot, giving Laval a 3-2 lead with 8:05 to play in the second frame.

Roy fired a wrist shot from the top of the left circle that found the top shelf of the net for a power play goal, extending the Rocket lead to 4-2 with 4:22 left in the second period.

With the goaltender pulled for an extra attacker, Lettieri fired a wrist shot from the slot inside the left post, cutting the Rocket lead to 4-3 with 3:50 remaining in the third period. Jordan Oesterle and Georgii Merkulov received the assists.

Laurent Dauphin converted on a 2-on-1 at the left post to extend the Laval lead to 5-3 with 2:34 to play.

Roy scored on the empty net with 2:12 left in the game to make it 6-3 Rocket.

Stats

Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 16 of the 21 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 33 shots.

The power play went 0-for-4 and the penalty kill was 1-for-2.

The Providence Bruins fall to 3-6-0-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Bridgeport Islanders on Friday, November 8 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

