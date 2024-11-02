Dylan Roobroeck Extends Point Streak, But Wolf Pack Fall to Penguins 2-1

November 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, PA - The Hartford Wolf Pack battled until the end on Saturday night, but ultimately came up just short in a 2-1 loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Despite a lack of goals in the opening period, there was not a lack of chances and entertainment. Louis Domingue made six saves in the opening stanza, while Tristan Jarry stopped 12 bids from the Wolf Pack.

Hartford got the game's first power play at 11:26, as Emil Bemström was whistled for goaltender interference. The Wolf Pack spent the majority of the two minutes in the offensive zone but could not solve Jarry.

The Penguins' best chance of the period came late, as Corey Andonovski intercepted a pass. Andonovski made his way to the slot and snapped a shot that beat Domingue but clipped the goal post and rifled back into the slot. Alex Belzile was able to find the puck and clear it, keeping the Wolf Pack out of danger.

The Penguins needed just 33 seconds to break the ice in the second period. Isaac Belliveau fired a shot from the right-wing point and through traffic that beat Domingue for his first career AHL goal. Ville Koivunen and former Wolf Pack defenseman Mac Hollowell picked up the helpers on the goal, the second-fastest allowed by the Wolf Pack to start a period this season.

Koivunen extended the lead to 2-0 at 10:54, blasting his second goal of the season from the bottom of the right-wing circle. Boris Katchouk set up Koivunen to collect his first assist as a Penguin, while Bemström added the secondary helper on Koivunen's one-time blast.

Dylan Roobroeck's impressive stretch continued late in the period as the Wolf Pack began to wrestle momentum back from the Penguins. Roobroeck turned on the jets, chased down a puck in the left-wing circle, and chipped a shot by the glove of Jarry for his third goal of the season. The tally gives Roobroeck points in four straight games, the longest such streak of the season by a Wolf Pack player.

Despite the Wolf Pack's push in the third period, they were unable to find the equalizer as the Penguins got five saves from Jarry to preserve the victory.

The win marks the eighth straight win for the home team in this head-to-head matchup.

