Amerks Sweep Weekend with Shootout Win Over Comets

November 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Utica, NY) - The Rochester Americans (5-3-0-0) completed a two-game sweep over the Utica Comets (0-8-0-1) by way of a 3-2 shootout win Saturday at the Adirondack Bank Center.

With the win, Rochester has won four consecutive games while outscoring and outshooting its opponents 22-8 and 147-117, respectively, and scored five power-play tallies dating back to Oct. 23. Overall on the season, the Amerks have found the back of the opposition's net 32 times, which tops the North Division and are third-most in the AHL's Eastern Conference.

Isak Rosén (0+2) produced his second two-assist outing in his last three contests while also extending his point streak to four games to lead the Ameks to the win. Rookie Konsta Helenius scored for the second time in as many nights and third overall with a first-period goal while Mason Jobst capped off the scoring in regulation with his third. Jobst, who also scored in the shootout, has three goals and three assists over his last five games. First-year blueliner Vsevolod Komarov netted the eventual winner in the skills competition while Helenius and Rosén were unsuccessful.

Goaltender Michael Houser (4-1-0) earned his fourth win of the campaign while making 31 saves, three of which came in the shootout. The Youngstown, Ohio, native owns a 9-4-0 record with a .928 save percentage and 1.76 goals-against average in his career against Utica and is 7-2-0 on the road.

FIRST PERIOD

While the Amerks penalty kill unit was able to successfully clear off the Comets' first power-play of the night, Rochester opened the scoring moments later near the 7:00 mark. Wahlberg banked the puck out of the defensive zone for Helenius and Rosén as the duo skated up the ice.

Helenius retrieved the puck at the far blueline before he crossed paths with Rosén and left it for his fellow forward. Rosén, who tops all Amerks in points against Utica this season, attempted a shot but it caromed to the left corner. Rosén tied up a pair of Comets while Helenius grabbed the puck and stepped out as Wahlberg drew the attention of another Utica skater. With a lane, Helenius picked the top left corner of Utica netminder Isaac Poulter to give Rochester a 1-0 lead.

Utica had a pair of chances following Helenius' third of the season and second in as many nights, but Houser made two timely saves to preserve the lead. The first of the two Comets opportunities came while on the power-play, however the shot from the right circled clanged off both posts before dribbling wide of the crease. Samuel Laberge was also stonewalled by Houser with roughly four minutes left in the frame as he sped past a Rochester defenseman down the left wing.

SECOND PERIOD

After testing Houser four times in the opening period, Utica registered 14 of the 22 shots in the second stanza while also evening the score on its second power-play of the frame.

Adam Beckman carried the puck through center ice and as he approached the blueline, he left it for Ryan Schmelzer. The Comets' captain tucked along the right wall before centering a feed for Max Willman, who then dropped it back for Nolan Foote to rifle past a screened Houser with 13:30 left in the stanza.

Utica nearly got its first lead of the contest on the ensuing shift after Foote's third of the slate, but Houser denied Willman before he used his right leg on Foote shortly after that.

Prior to the completion of the second, the Amerks, who at one point of the frame were being outshot 9-2, got their best opportunity to regain their lead, however, Jobst was stopped by Poulter.

The teams went into the break even at 1-1 while Utica held a slim 18-14 shot-advantage.

THIRD PERIOD

In the final period, the two clubs pressed to find the go-ahead goal, but it was not until 8:32 to play when Rochester restored its lead.

As Kale Clague seized control of loose puck to Houser's left, the right shot blueliner provided an outlet pass to Jobst near the blueline. With Neuchev flanked to his left and Rosén to his right, Rochester's captain carried in it through the neutral zone before moving it to Neuchev. The winger toe-dragged a Utica skater before flinging it towards the cage, and after the puck pinballed around, Jobst shoveled it across the line for his third of the season.

The Amerks tried to extend their lead later in the frame as Lukas Rousek tracked down a loose puck only to be denied, thus keeping the score 2-1.

Utica pulled Poulter for the extra attacker with the two minutes to play, and as fate would have it, the move paid off as rookie Seamus Casey netted his first AHL goal 20 seconds later to send the game to overtime.

OVERTIME

During the extra session, both teams had several chances to secure the win, however, Houser and Poulter both made timely saves, including a pair of grade-A stops by the Comets' netminder.

Utica had an abbreviated power-play for the final 1:28 after Jobst was whistled for high sticking, but after Casey's attempt rang off the crossbar, the clock expired with the score deadlocked at 2-2.

SHOOTOUT

Rochester elected to shoot first in the skills competition, and while Helenius and Rosén were unable to convert, Jobst and Komarov's attempt were successful as they both beat Poulter over the glove hand.

Foote beat Houser in the shootout for Utica whereas Beckman and Laberge were denied before Rochester's netminder stopped Nathan Légaré to preserve the 3-2 victory and complete the weekend sweep.

UP NEXT

The Amerks put their four-game win streak on the line with a return trip to Cleveland on Wednesday, Nov. 6 in the final stop of their four-game road swing. Game time between the Amerks and Monsters from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is slated for a 7 p.m. start and will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV on FloHockey.

STARS AND STRIPES

Including both shootouts this season, Rochester has won three of its last three games decided in the skills competition ... Additionally, the Amerks have claimed the extra point in five of the last six contests beyond regulation dating back to last season ... Goaltender Michael Houser, who is tied for fifth in the league in wins (4), has stopped eight of the 10 shooters he has faced in the shootout this season ... Since joining the organization ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, Houser has denied 18-of-22 in the skills competition.

Goal Scorers

ROC: K. Helenius (3), M. Jobst (3)

UTI: N. Foote (3), S. Casey (1)

Goaltenders

ROC: M. Houser - 28/30 (W)

UTI: I. Poulter - 24/26 (OTL)

Shots

ROC: 27

UTI: 30

Special Teams

ROC: PP (0/1) | PK (4/5)

UTI: PP (1/5) | PK (1/1)

Three Stars:

1. ROC - V. Komarov

2. UTC - S. Casey

3. UTC - N. Foote

