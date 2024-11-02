Reign Announce Additional 2024-25 Broadcast Details

November 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign have partnered with two local broadcast outlets to give fans additional opportunities to watch and listen to games for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

All 32 of Ontario's remaining regular season home games at Toyota Arena will be broadcast live in high definition for free on KCAL+, Channel 9.6 over the air throughout the Los Angeles regional market.

Channel 9.6 can be accessed free of charge using an over-the-air (OTA) TV antenna and scanning for channels on a television, usually found in the menu or settings.

This expanded agreement comes after three of Ontario's home games aired on KCAL-TV during the previous 2023-24 season.

In addition, audio of all remaining Reign games during the 2024-25 regular season and postseason will now stream live on the ESPN LA app. The app is also the home of all LA Kings audio broadcasts.

The ESPN LA app is available to download for free in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The games will feature Reign on-air talent including play-by-play voice Jared Shafran and analyst Paige Capistran. Shafran is in his fourth season of calling games for the club, while Capistran made her debut with the team last month after beginning her broadcasting career in Boston. She previously spent time as an analyst and rinkside reporter with New England Sports Network (NESN) and with ESPN during the Women's Frozen Four.

All Reign games can also be viewed live and on-demand via the AHL's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey.

Tickets for all upcoming Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

