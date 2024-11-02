Griffins Sign Becher, Alexander Reassigned to Grand Rapids

November 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday reassigned goaltender Gage Alexander to the Grand Rapids Griffins from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye. In addition, the Griffins signed right wing Ondrej Becher (AWN-dray BEHK-uhr) to an amateur tryout.

Last season, Alexander appeared in 19 outings with the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL) and showed a 5-8-1 record with one shutout to go along with a 3.76 goals-against average and a .887 save percentage. Alexander competed in 16 AHL games with the San Diego Gulls during the 2022-23 campaign and logged a 5-7-3 ledger with a 3.59 GAA and a .887 save percentage. Throughout his three-year pro career, the Okotoks, Alberta, native has a 11-19-4 mark with two shutouts to go along with a 3.67 GAA. Prior to turning pro, Alexander spent four seasons in the WHL from 2019-23 and totaled a 33-16-6 record with a 2.81 GAA and a .902 save percentage. Alexander was selected with the 148th overall pick by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Becher, the 80th overall pick by the Red Wings in the most recent NHL Entry Draft, posted career-high numbers in goals (32), assists (64), points (96), and plus-minus rating (+38) in 58 games with the Prince George Cougars of the WHL last season. During the 2023-24 campaign, the 20-year-old ranked 13th in the WHL in points and ninth in assists. In two seasons in the WHL from 2022-24, Becher recorded 134 points (48-86-134) and a plus-69 rating in 121 appearances. He also suited up for his home country of Czechia at the 2024 World Junior Championship, showing 10 points (3-7-10) in seven outings en route to claiming a bronze medal. Becher competed for Team Czechia at the 2022 U18 World Junior Championship and registered two goals in six games. Prior to coming to North America in 2022, Becher spent parts of two seasons in the Czechia2 league, Czechia's second tier of pro hockey, and contributed three points (2-1-3) in 19 outings. Becher spent his youth career split between HC Poruba and AZ Havirov in Czechia.

