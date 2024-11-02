Game Preview: Bears vs. Checkers, 7 p.m.

November 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA - Nov. 2, 2024) - The Hershey Bears look to return to their winning ways as they open the month of November with the first of two weekend games against the Charlotte Checkers.

Hershey Bears (6-2-1-0) vs. Charlotte Checkers (5-1-0-0)

Nov. 2, 2024 | 7 p.m. | GIANT Center

Referees: Mike Sullivan (47), Andrew Bell (6)

Linespersons: Mitchell Hunt (62), Richard Jondo (55)

Tonight's Promotions:

Toyota Back-to-Back Calder Cup Champions Keychain Night - The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a back-to-back Calder Cup champions keychain, courtesy of Toyota.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, In-Arena on 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

Jake Massie scored the lone goal for Hershey in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, as Jacob Gaucher scored the go-ahead tally for the Phantoms at 8:56 of the third, snapping a six-game point streak for Hershey (5-0-1-0). The Checkers have been idle since last Saturday, when they completed a two-game sweep at home of the Bridgeport Islanders with a 5-2 win. Ryan McAllister scored the game-winning goal for the second consecutive game, while Cooper Black only faced 12 shots on goal, making 10 saves.

KEEPING THE PACE:

Despite the setback of Wednesday's loss to Lehigh Valley, the Bears can reach the 10-game mark with a better record than last season's Calder Cup-winning squad with a win tonight. Last season, the Bears began the year with a 7-3-0-0 record.

NELSON ON CUSP OF TOP 10 WINS IN FRANCHISE HISTORY:

Already seventh all-time in AHL history with 412 coaching victories between Oklahoma City, Grand Rapids, and Hershey, Todd Nelson is also moving up the franchise leaderboard, as the bench boss earned his 103rd victory with the Bears on Sunday, moving him into a tie with Bruce Boudreau for 12th in franchise history. His next win will move him into a three-way tie with Spencer Carbery and Gary Inness for 10th in club history.

CHECKING IN:

Hershey also welcomes Charlotte to town this weekend for the first two of eight total meetings this season. Last season the Bears posted their largest win total against the Checkers with a 5-3-0-0 record; both teams took two games on GIANT Center ice. The Bears are 30-25-1-2 in 58 regular-season meetings with Charlotte since the Checkers entered the AHL in 2010-11. Charlotte is tied with San Jose for the league's best offense, averaging five goals per game, and enters tonight's game carrying the league's top power play, operating at 38.7% (12-for-31).

BEARS BITES:

Ethen Frank and Ivan Miroshnichenko are tied for the Eastern Conference scoring lead with 10 points...Hunter Shepard's five wins lead all Eastern Conference goaltenders...Spencer Smallman needs two more points for 100 in his AHL career...Chase Priskie and Charlotte's Trevor Carrick are two of three league defensemen with two power-play goals.

ON THIS DATE:

Nov. 2, 1983 - Former 1980 U.S. Olympic Team gold medalist Dave Silk registered a hat trick for Hershey against the Binghamton Whalers as the Bears returned from an 0-7-0 road trip to a 5-2 victory at Hersheypark Arena. Goaltender Mike Moffat made 33 saves to secure the win for Hershey.

