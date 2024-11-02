Monsters Hand Marlies First Regulation Loss After 4-2 Win

November 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Toronto Marlies 4-2 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 3-3-0-1 and currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Cameron Butler struck first at 3:21 of the opening frame off feeds from Jake Gaudet and Denton Mateychuk, but Toronto's Connor Dewar responded at 6:40 leaving the teams tied 1-1 after 20 minutes. Marshall Rifai notched a tally for the Marlies at 2:38 of the second period, but James Malatesta recorded a marker at 19:37 with helpers from Owen Sillinger and Dylan Gambrell sending the Monsters to the final intermission tied 2-2. Cleveland pushed forward in the third period starting when Max McCue scored his first professional goal unassisted at 11:46 followed by an empty-net tally from Dylan Gambrell at 19:31 assisted by Justin Pearson bringing the final score to 4-2.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 25 saves for the win while Toronto's Matt Murray stopped 30 shots in defeat.

The Monsters host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday, November 3, at 6:30 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Follow the games with full coverage on Fox Sports Radio 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 1 2 - - 4

TOR 1 1 0 - - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 34 0/2 3/3 6 min / 3 inf

TOR 27 0/3 2/2 4 min / 2 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves W 25 2 1-2-1

TOR Murray L 30 3 2-1-0

Cleveland Record: 3-3-0-1, 6th North Division

Toronto Record: 6-1-0-1, 2nd North Division

