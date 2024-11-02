Reign Down Silver Knights, 4-1

November 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign (2-4-0-0) scored twice during a first period in which they piled up 18 shots on goal and went on to defeat the Henderson Silver Knights (2-6-0-0) by a final score of 4-1 on Friday night at Lee's Family Forum.

Goaltender Erik Portillo stopped 34 of 35 shots to earn his first win of the season for Ontario, while four different scorers found the back of the net including Reilly Walsh, Shawn Element, Jacob Doty and Charles Hudon.

Date: November 1, 2024

Venue: Lee's Family Forum - Henderson, NV

1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 2 1 1 4 HSK 0 1 0 1

Shots PP ONT 38 1/4 HSK 35 1/6

GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Three Stars -

1. Charles Hudon (ONT)

2. Erik Portillo (ONT)

3. Akira Schmidt (HSK)

W: Erik Portillo

L: Akira Schmid

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.