Reign Down Silver Knights, 4-1
November 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign (2-4-0-0) scored twice during a first period in which they piled up 18 shots on goal and went on to defeat the Henderson Silver Knights (2-6-0-0) by a final score of 4-1 on Friday night at Lee's Family Forum.
Goaltender Erik Portillo stopped 34 of 35 shots to earn his first win of the season for Ontario, while four different scorers found the back of the net including Reilly Walsh, Shawn Element, Jacob Doty and Charles Hudon.
Date: November 1, 2024
Venue: Lee's Family Forum - Henderson, NV
1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 2 1 1 4 HSK 0 1 0 1
Shots PP ONT 38 1/4 HSK 35 1/6
GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Three Stars -
1. Charles Hudon (ONT)
2. Erik Portillo (ONT)
3. Akira Schmidt (HSK)
W: Erik Portillo
L: Akira Schmid
