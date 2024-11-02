IceHogs Host Wolves in Saturday Night Showdown

November 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, Ill - The Rockford IceHogs return to the BMO Center to host the Chicago Wolves with a 7 p.m. puck drop. The IceHogs return to Rockford following a 4-1 win in Grand Rapids Friday night.

Grand Time In GR: The IceHogs secured a 4-1 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins in Van Andel Arena Friday night. The Rockford special team units played a big role in the win with two power-play goals and killing off four Griffins power-play opportunities. Frank Nazar III, Gavin Hayes and Landon Slaggert found the back of the net for Rockford. Drew Commesso made 20 saves in the winning effort.

Dia de los Muertos: The IceHogs will host their annual Day of the Dead night Saturday against the Wolves. The first 2,500 fans will receive a Hammy Sugar Skull Bobblehead. The IceHogs will wear specialty Day of the Dead jerseys that will be auctioned off online via DASH along with additional themed items. Bidding is open now for the signed goalie mask and signed hats. A portion of the proceeds from all Day of the Dead auctions will support Rock Valley College's Association of Latin American Students and La Onda by way of the IceHogs Community Fund.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford: 3-3-0-0, 6 pts (4th Central Division)

Chicago: 1-4-1-0, 3 pts (7th Central Division)

Nov. 1 Highlights

Special Teams: The IceHogs picked up two more power-play goals Friday night against the Griffins. Hayes and Slaggert tallied the power-play goals for Rockford. The IceHogs have scored seven goals on the power-play through their first six games. The penalty kill stifled the Griffins attack going 4/4 on the kill in last nights game. The IceHogs have only surrendered two goals on 24 short handed chances.

Commesso Shuts Down GR: Drew Commesso made 24 saves in the IceHogs victory over the Griffins. Through two games against Grand Rapids, Commesso has only allowed two goals. The Griffins had scored two or more goals in each of their previous five games.

In-State Showdown: The IceHogs and Wolves face-off for the first of twelve meetings this season. Rockford won eight of the twelve games against Chicago last season. Chicago comes into the game with a 1-4-1 record after a 3-2 loss to the Iowa Wild on Oct. 29.

2024-25 Head to Head Matchups:

Nov. 2 vs Chicago 7 p.m.

Nov. 17 @ Chicago 3 p.m.

Nov. 29 vs Chicago 7 p.m.

Dec. 1 @ Chicago 3 p.m.

Jan. 4 @ Chicago 7 p.m.

Jan. 5 @ Chicago 3 p.m.

Jan. 25 vs Chicago 7 p.m.

Jan. 31 vs Chicago 7 p.m.

Feb. 14 vs Chicago 7 p.m.

Feb. 23 @ Chicago 3 p.m.

Mar. 25 vs Chicago 7 p.m.

Apr. 19 @ Chicago 7 p.m.

