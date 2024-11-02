Wolves Hang on to Tip IceHogs 3-2

November 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill.-The Chicago Wolves opened a two-game road trip with a 3-2 victory over the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday night at BMO Center.

Tyson Jost had a goal and an assist while Brendan Lemieux and Noel Gunler also scored-all in the first period-to help the Wolves snap a four-game losing skid in the first of 12 meetings between the Central Division rivals.

The Wolves wasted little time getting on the scoreboard as Jost ripped a shot from the high slot that beat Rockford goaltender Mitchell Weeks to the stick side just 1 minute, 52 seconds into the opening period. Justin Robidas and Josiah Slavin recorded assists on Jost's first goal of the season.

After the IceHogs knotted it at 1-1 a short time later on a power-play goal by Brett Seney, the Wolves exploded with two goals :58 apart.

First, Brendan Lemieux notched his second goal of the season when the veteran forward pounced on a rebound off a Scott Morrow shot from the point and fired the puck past Weeks. Morrow picked up the lone assist on the score.

The Wolves kept coming and extended the lead to 3-1 on Gunler's tally. The forward took a touch pass from Jost and ripped a shot from between the rings that sailed by Weeks to the stick side. Jost and Joakim Ryan were awarded assists on Gunler's first goal of the season.

Early in the second, the IceHogs pulled to within 3-2 on a goal by Gerry Mayhew and that's the way it stood heading into the third period.

Neither team scored in the third and when the dust settled, the Wolves had snapped their losing skid.

Ruslan Khazheyev (21 saves) earned his first career AHL victory in goal for the Wolves while Weeks (19 saves) suffered the loss for the IceHogs.

Chicago improved to 2-4-1-0 on the season while Rockford fell to 3-4-0-0.

Next up: The Wolves travel to Milwaukee to face the Admirals on Nov. 9 (6 p.m.).

##WEARETHEWOLVES

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.