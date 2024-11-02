Gylander Reassigned to Toledo, Bliss Released from PTO

November 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday reassigned goaltender Carter Gylander to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye from the Grand Rapids Griffins. In addition, the Griffins released left wing Trenton Bliss from his professional tryout, returning him to Toledo.

Gylander made his AHL debut on Oct. 27 at Lehigh Valley, earning a 4-3 shootout victory behind 33 saves and three stops in the shootout. He made his professional debut with Toledo on Oct. 20 at Bloomington, recording 38 saves in a 4-2 victory. Throughout his first three pro games between the Griffins and Walleye, the 23-year-old has a 2-0-1 ledger with a 2.90 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. Gylander served as a senior at Colgate University last year and produced a 14-14-4 record with a 2.93 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. Throughout his four-year collegiate career from 2020-24, the Beaumont, Alberta, native logged a 46-46-13 ledger with a 2.69 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 106 outings.

Bliss suited up for two games with the Griffins during his PTO, making his AHL season debut on Oct. 30 at Hartford. Bliss is tied for 11th in the ECHL with seven points (4-3-7) in five outings this season with Toledo. Last campaign, the 26-year-old registered one assist in two games with the Griffins, in addition to collecting a career-high 72 points (27-45-72) in 63 contests with the Walleye. The third-year pro has amassed five points (1-4-5), 16 penalty minutes and a minus-seven rating in 37 career games with Grand Rapids since 2021-22. With Toledo from 2022-24, Bliss has accumulated 119 points (47-72-119), 42 penalty minutes and a plus-54 rating in 106 career regular-season outings. Bliss made his pro debut with Grand Rapids on April 1, 2022 against the Texas Stars and later scored his first AHL goal on Dec. 3, 2022 against the Stars. The Appleton, Wisconsin, native competed in four campaigns with Michigan Tech University from 2018-22, totaling 107 points (42-65-107) in 138 games.

