Syracuse Crunch Fall to Belleville Senators, 6-2

November 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch's Maxwell Crozier battles Belleville Senators' Matthew Highmore

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Belleville Senators, 6-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The loss moves the Crunch to 5-4-0-0 on the season and 2-1-0-0 in the eight-game season series against the Senators.

Crunch goaltender Matt Tomkins turned aside 24-of-30 shots. Leevi Merilainen stopped 29-of-31. Both Syracuse and Belleville converted on their lone power play opportunities.

The Senators opened scoring with three goals in the first period. The first goal came at the 3:50 mark. Tomkins made the initial save on Angus Crookshank's shot, but the rebound kicked out for Cole Reinhardt to send in during a battle out front. Halfway through the frame, Belleville added another on the power play. Garrett Pilon sent the puck down low for Crookshank to score from along the goal line. Nikolas Matinpalo then made it a three-goal lead with a wrister from the right circle.

Syracuse got on the board just 1:57 into the middle frame when Milo Roelens scored his first professional goal as he wrapped around back of the net and stuffed the puck past Merilainen. Two minutes later, Belleville stole it back when Donovan Sebrango scored from the slot.

The Senators added two more in the final frame to build up a five-goal lead. Matthew Highmore fired in a wrister from the right circle at 1:18, then Crookshank potted his second of the game at 10:54 with a one-timer as he cut between the circles. Derrick Pouliot added a power-play goal in the final seconds, but it was too late for the Crunch to rally back and the team suffered their first home loss of the season.

The Crunch travel to face the Hartford Wolf Pack on Wednesday.

Crunchables: Milo Roelens scored his first professional goal tonight.

