Syracuse Crunch Fall to Belleville Senators, 6-2
November 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Belleville Senators, 6-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
The loss moves the Crunch to 5-4-0-0 on the season and 2-1-0-0 in the eight-game season series against the Senators.
Crunch goaltender Matt Tomkins turned aside 24-of-30 shots. Leevi Merilainen stopped 29-of-31. Both Syracuse and Belleville converted on their lone power play opportunities.
The Senators opened scoring with three goals in the first period. The first goal came at the 3:50 mark. Tomkins made the initial save on Angus Crookshank's shot, but the rebound kicked out for Cole Reinhardt to send in during a battle out front. Halfway through the frame, Belleville added another on the power play. Garrett Pilon sent the puck down low for Crookshank to score from along the goal line. Nikolas Matinpalo then made it a three-goal lead with a wrister from the right circle.
Syracuse got on the board just 1:57 into the middle frame when Milo Roelens scored his first professional goal as he wrapped around back of the net and stuffed the puck past Merilainen. Two minutes later, Belleville stole it back when Donovan Sebrango scored from the slot.
The Senators added two more in the final frame to build up a five-goal lead. Matthew Highmore fired in a wrister from the right circle at 1:18, then Crookshank potted his second of the game at 10:54 with a one-timer as he cut between the circles. Derrick Pouliot added a power-play goal in the final seconds, but it was too late for the Crunch to rally back and the team suffered their first home loss of the season.
The Crunch travel to face the Hartford Wolf Pack on Wednesday.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: Milo Roelens scored his first professional goal tonight.
Images from this story
|
Syracuse Crunch's Maxwell Crozier battles Belleville Senators' Matthew Highmore
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2024
- Amerks Sweep Weekend with Shootout Win Over Comets - Rochester Americans
- Manitoba Moose Fall to Milwaukee Admirals - Manitoba Moose
- B-Sens' Offence Dominates in 6-2 Blowout Win in Syracuse - Belleville Senators
- Gaucher Hat Trick in Dominating Win - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Iowa Opens Weekend Series with 4-1 Win Over San Jose - Iowa Wild
- Wolves Hang on to Tip IceHogs 3-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Monsters Hand Marlies First Regulation Loss After 4-2 Win - Cleveland Monsters
- IceHogs' Momentum Halted by Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears Drop 4-2 Decision to Checkers - Hershey Bears
- Checkers Earn Hard-Fought Road Win in Hershey - Charlotte Checkers
- Phantoms Escape Ferocious Thunderdome with Triumph - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch Fall to Belleville Senators, 6-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Earn Point in Shootout Versus Americans - Utica Comets
- Penguins Take Down Wolf Pack, 2-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Dylan Roobroeck Extends Point Streak, But Wolf Pack Fall to Penguins 2-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- P-Bruins Fall to Rocket - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Loan Blake McLaughlin to Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Reign Announce Additional 2024-25 Broadcast Details - Ontario Reign
- Griffins Sign Becher, Alexander Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Condors v Firebirds, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack Battle Penguins in Saturday Night Showdown - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Gylander Reassigned to Toledo, Bliss Released from PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Capitals Recall Iorio, Bears Summon Lee from Stingrays - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Host Wolves in Saturday Night Showdown - Rockford IceHogs
- Reign Down Silver Knights, 4-1 - Ontario Reign
- Rodrigue's Career Night Fuels Condors to 5-3 Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Silver Knights Drop First of Home-And-Home to Ontario, 4-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Syracuse Crunch Fall to Belleville Senators, 6-2
- Syracuse Crunch Defeat Hartford Wolf Pack, 3-2
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Dennis Deninger Book Signing November 1
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 31, No. 3
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Forward Gabriel Fortier to Syracuse Crunch