Capitals Recall Iorio, Bears Summon Lee from Stingrays

November 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have recalled defenseman Vincent Iorio from Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick. Additionally, the Bears announced they have recalled defenseman Jayden Lee from the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays.

Iorio, 21, has posted three points (1g, 2a) through nine games this season. Iorio has played in 132 career AHL games with Hershey, logging 39 points (7g, 32a), and helping the Bears capture Calder Cups in 2023 and 2024.

The Coquitlam, British Columbia, native made his NHL debut with Washington on March 4, 2023 at San Jose, and has appeared in nine regular-season contests with the Capitals over the last two seasons, recording one assist. Iorio also skated in one postseason game with Washington during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Lee, 23, has appeared in four games with the Stingrays, logging two assists.

The native of North Vancouver, British Columbua served as captain of Quinnipiac University last season, leading all defenders on the team in scoring with 26 points (3g, 23a) over 39 games, guiding the Bobcats to the school's first NCAA Championship.

