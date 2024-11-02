Silver Knights Drop First of Home-And-Home to Ontario, 4-1
November 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Ontario Reign, 4-1, on Friday night at Lee's Family Forum.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Ontario's Reilly Walsh opened the scoring with a power play goal six minutes into the game. Shawn Element scored the second Ontario goal with 23-seconds left in the first period.
Mason Morelli got Henderson on the board with a power play goal just over a minute into the second frame. Nine minutes later, the Reign regained a two-goal advantage on a Jacub Doty goal.
The lone goal of the third period was scored by Ontario's Charles Hudon on an empty net.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Saturday, Nov. 2 | 6 p.m. | at Ontario Reign
Saturday, Nov. 9 | 5 p.m. | at Calgary Wranglers
Sunday, Nov. 10 | 12 p.m. | at Calgary Wranglers
Friday, Nov. 15 | 7 p.m | vs Tucson Roadrunners | Tickets
Saturday, Nov. 16 | 6 p.m | vs Tucson Roadrunners | Tickets
Wednesday, Nov. 20 | 6 p.m | vs Ontario Reign | Tickets
NOTES ON THE KNIGHT
Mason Morelli: Morelli scored his second goal of the season both assists coming from assist leaders Gage Quinney and Tanner Laczynski.
Penalties: This game saw 15 penalties handed out with six penalties attributed to Henderson and nine to Ontario.
Akira Schmid: Schmid saved 31 of 34 shots that he faced
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights will hit the road for one game against the Ontario Reign on Sunday, November 2. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PT.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2024
- Reign Down Silver Knights, 4-1 - Ontario Reign
- Rodrigue's Career Night Fuels Condors to 5-3 Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Silver Knights Drop First of Home-And-Home to Ontario, 4-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Silver Knights Drop First of Home-And-Home to Ontario, 4-1
- Henderson Silver Knights to Participate in Movember & Announce Plans for Hockey Fights Cancer Game
- Morning Skate Report: November 1, 2024
- Quinney, Addison, Morelli Power Silver Knights to 5-1 Victory over Reign
- Hickey, Quinney, Uchacz Score in Second Loss of Series against Barracuda