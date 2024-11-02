Silver Knights Drop First of Home-And-Home to Ontario, 4-1

November 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Ontario Reign, 4-1, on Friday night at Lee's Family Forum.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Ontario's Reilly Walsh opened the scoring with a power play goal six minutes into the game. Shawn Element scored the second Ontario goal with 23-seconds left in the first period.

Mason Morelli got Henderson on the board with a power play goal just over a minute into the second frame. Nine minutes later, the Reign regained a two-goal advantage on a Jacub Doty goal.

The lone goal of the third period was scored by Ontario's Charles Hudon on an empty net.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Saturday, Nov. 2 | 6 p.m. | at Ontario Reign

Saturday, Nov. 9 | 5 p.m. | at Calgary Wranglers

Sunday, Nov. 10 | 12 p.m. | at Calgary Wranglers

Friday, Nov. 15 | 7 p.m | vs Tucson Roadrunners | Tickets

Saturday, Nov. 16 | 6 p.m | vs Tucson Roadrunners | Tickets

Wednesday, Nov. 20 | 6 p.m | vs Ontario Reign | Tickets

NOTES ON THE KNIGHT

Mason Morelli: Morelli scored his second goal of the season both assists coming from assist leaders Gage Quinney and Tanner Laczynski.

Penalties: This game saw 15 penalties handed out with six penalties attributed to Henderson and nine to Ontario.

Akira Schmid: Schmid saved 31 of 34 shots that he faced

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will hit the road for one game against the Ontario Reign on Sunday, November 2. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PT.

