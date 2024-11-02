Wolf Pack Loan Blake McLaughlin to Bloomington Bison

November 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has loaned forward Blake McLaughlin to the Bloomington Bison (ECHL).

McLaughlin, 24, split the 2023-24 season between the AHL's San Diego Gulls and the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers. With the Oilers, McLaughlin scored 25 points (11 g, 14 a) in 21 games. Last spring, he added four assists in the club's four Kelly Cup Playoff games.

The native of Grand Rapids, MN, also recorded two assists in 29 games with the Gulls.

In four games this season with the Bison, McLaughlin has recorded three assists. He notched a pair of helpers on Oct. 26 in the team's home game against the Iowa Heartlanders. He also recorded a season-high six shots in the contest.

McLaughlin made his Wolf Pack debut on Oct. 30, recording an assist in the team's 3-2 overtime victory over the Grand Rapids Griffins.

