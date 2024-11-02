Comets Earn Point in Shootout Versus Americans

November 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica, NY. - After last night's loss against the Rochester Americans, the Utica Comets stepped back onto the ice at home for a rematch. Inside the Adirondack Bank Center, the home fans awaited puck drop as they wished for the Comets to finally deliver a needed win this season. While the game went back and forth all night with both squads trading chances, ultimately the shootout was forced and the Comets fell to the Americans by a 3-2 decision.

During the opening period, there was only one goal, and it was by the Americans after Konsta Helenius walked out in front of Comets goalie, Isaac Poulter and slipped the puck into the net at 6:44. It was the only tally of the period, and the Comets trailed 1-0 after the first.

During the middle frame, the Comets tied the game, and they did it on the powerplay after Nolan Foote had a great opportunity in the slot and wristed a shot off the post and into the net beating Rochester netminder, Michael Houser at 6:30. It was Foote's third goal of the season and it was assisted by Max Willman and Ryan Schmelzer as the game was tied, 1-1.

During the third period, Rochester captain stopped at the net and was the beneficiary of a good bounce as he sent a rebound passed Poulter at 11:28. With the Comets down 2-1, they pulled their goaltender, and it was Seamus Casey who found the back of the net at 18:21. It was his first goal in the American Hockey League and it was assisted by Topias Vilen and Brian Halonen.

The game headed to overtime and the Comets and Americans couldn't find a way to score so they game headed to a shootout. While Utica received a goal from Nolan Foote, the Americans scored using Mason Jobst and Vsevolod Komarov. As a result, the Comets gained a single point for the first time this season in a 3-2 shootout loss.

The Comets back in action, Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center against the Cleveland Monsters at 7:00 PM. To purchase tickets, please visit uticacomets.com/tickets.

