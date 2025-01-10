Lions Take The First Of Three Weekend Games Against The Royals In Reading
January 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Reading - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières won the first game of a three-game weekend series in Pennsylvania on Friday night against the (Philadelphia Flyers affiliate) Reading Royals at Santander Arena by a score of 4-1.
The Lions had difficulty finding their rhythm in the first period, generating only a couple of good scoring chances. Meanwhile Trois-Rivières' netminder Luke Cavallin was solid, only once relinquishing a goal coming off a 2-on-1 break by the Royals' Tyler Gratton and Brock (Cole's younger brother) Caufield, with Caufield finding the back of the net for his third goal of the season and his second against the Lions.
The Lions got their mojo workin' in the second period, scoring twice in less than four minutes to take a 2-1 lead with goals coming from Vincent Sévigny and Anthony Beauregard. Things were quiet for Cavallin as Reading only mustered one shot during the period.
Trois-Rivières increased its lead in the third period with goals from Jakov Novak (his 13th of the season) and Jonathan Yantsis. And while Cavallin only faced one shot in the second period, he faced 14 in the third and stopped them all.
The Lions and Royals play the second game of their three-game weekend series Saturday night with puck drop at 7:00 p.m.
