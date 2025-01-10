Tahoe Takes First-Ever Meeting with Rush, 3-1

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush fell to the Tahoe Knight Monsters, 3-1, at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday. It was the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.

The Rush struck first late in the opening period with the penalty-killing duo of Ryan Wagner and Brett Davis. Wagner created a neutral-zone steal and led Davis on a partial breakaway. Davis dangled through the top of the crease before sliding home his league-best fourth shorthanded goal of the year. His 12 goals overall tie him with Wagner for the Rush team lead.

That would be the only scoring of the night for the home team, however. Tahoe's Isaac Johnson, Bear Hughes, and Jake McGrew put up three unanswered to earn the Knight Monsters the victory.

Matt Radomsky made 25 saves on 28 shots for the Rush. Jesper Vikman stopped 21 in the win.

Next game: Saturday, January 11 vs. Tahoe. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

The Rapid City Rush hosts the Tahoe Knight Monsters at The Monument Ice Arena on January 10, 11, and 12. Saturday, January 11 is First Responders Night, presented by Firehouse Brewing Co. and Physio Performance. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

