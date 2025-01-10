Ty Young Assigned to Kalamazoo by Canucks
January 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Friday that goaltender Ty Young has been assigned to Kalamazoo by Vancouver (NHL) from Abbotsford (AHL).
Young, 20, produced a 3-2-0-0 record in five games this season for Abbotsford (AHL) with a 2.41 goals against average and .915 save percentage.
The rookie from Coaldale, AB has appeared in seven games for the K-Wings this season, earning a 4-3-0-0 record with a 2.35 goals-against average and .929 save percentage.
Originally drafted by the Canucks in the Fifth-Round (No. 144 overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Young made his professional debut with Kalamazoo on Oct. 27 in a 3-1 win over Cincinnati.
Kalamazoo hits the road to face the Iowa Heartlanders (17-11-3-1) at 8:00 p.m. Friday at Xtream Arena.
Ty Young Assigned to Kalamazoo by Canucks
