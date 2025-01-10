Americans Fall on Friday Night in Wichita

January 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, lost the first of a two-game set by a score of 5-2 on Friday night at Intrust Bank Arena in front of a crowd of 3,002.

Much like Wednesday night, Wichita jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first period on goals from Jake Wahlin (4), and Peter Bates (10). The two Thunder goals came one minute and twenty-four seconds apart. Wichita outshot the Americans 18-13 after the first period.

The Americans cut the lead to 2-1 in the second period on a goal by Mark Duarte (12), with Brayden Guy picking up the lone assist just 1:40 into the second period. Wichita added two more before the end of the second on goals by Jay Dickman (14) and Kobe Walker (12). Dickman's goal turned out to be the eventual game winner for the Thunder. The Americans responded quickly with a power play goal of their own as Spencer Asuchak scored his 10th of the season at the 18:42 mark.

Kobe Walker added his second of the night in the third period on a spectacular shot falling down in front of the Allen net to beat Luke Ricardson to give the Thunder their three-goal lead back. Wichita outshot the Americans 43-28 as Luke Richardson stopped 38 shots in the loss.

" They said it:

Brett Ferguson: "We had a bad turnover in the neutral zone on a rush at the end of a shift that came right back in our net. Then bang, three minutes later they score a power play goal against. We need to copy and paste our first 10 minutes.

Three Stars:

1. WIC - K. Walker

2. WIC - J. Dickman

3. WIC - P. Bates

