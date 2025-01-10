Grizzlies Gameday: First Home Game of the 2025 Calendar Year

January 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Kansas City Mavericks (20-8-3-1, 44 points, .688 point %) @ Utah Grizzlies (9-18-3, 21 points, .350 point %)

Date: January 10, 2025 Venue : Maverik Center Game Time: 7:10 pm.

Streaming : FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/12620493-2025-kansas-city-mavericks-vs-utah-grizzlies?nav_id=75

Audio/Radio: Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Home Game: January 11, 2025 - Kansas City @ Utah. 7:10 pm.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

Friday's Matchup

It's the fourth meeting this season between the Grizzlies and Mavericks. Utah is 20-17-3 over the last five seasons vs KC. Utah has scored 32 goals in their last 7 games. Utah is 5-8-2 at home this season. Kansas City is 15-3-1 on the road. Jake Barczewski has put together three straight solid starts in net for Utah as he has saved 86 of 93 over the last three games. Neil Shea has 13 goals in 13 games for Utah this season. Briley Wood scored both of Utah's goals in a 3-2 loss at Idaho on January 4th. Wood leads Utah with 24 points this season (11 goals, 13 assists). Wood leads Utah with 4 power play goals this season. Derek Daschke leads Utah with 19 assists. Daschke has a point in 16 of 23 games this season.

Games Last Week

Friday, January 3, 2025 - Utah 4 Idaho 1 - Andrew Nielsen had 1 goal and 1 assist. Jake Barczewski saved 28 of 29. Cody Corbett had 2 assists. Grizzlies got goals from Craig Armstrong, Dylan Fitze, Nielsen and Neil Shea. Utah outshot Idaho 41 to 29.

Saturday, January 4, 2025 - Utah 2 Idaho 3 - Briley Wood scored two first period goals for Utah. Jake Barczewski stopped 31 of 34. Utah went 6 for 6 on the penalty kill. Connor Mayer led Utah with 5 shots on goal.

- Last weekend the Grizzlies split a two-game series against the Idaho Steelheads at Idaho Central Arena. Utah won 4-1 in the first game of the 2025 calendar year on January 3rd as Jake Barczewski stopped 28 of 29 and Andrew Nielsen led the way with 1 goal and 1 assist. Utah got 2 assists from Cody Corbett and goals from Craig Armstrong, Dylan Fitze, Nielsen and Neil Shea.

Games This Week

Friday - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, January 11, 2025 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.

- Kansas City forward Cade Borchardt has 11 points (8g, 3a) in 3 games vs Utah this season. KC's Casey Carreau has 7 points in 3 games vs Utah (1g, 6a). Utah forward Briley Wood has 3 goals in 3 games vs KC. Cade Neilson has 1 goal and 2 assists and Cole Fonstad has 3 assists vs KC.

- Kansas City swept Utah in a three game series in early December 2024.

Recent Transactions

January 4, 2025 - Defenseman Kabore Dunn was traded to Fort Wayne for either cash or future considerations.

December 28 - Defenseman Connor Mayer was reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

December 22 - Defenseman James Shearer was suspended by team and removed from roster.

December 18 - Grizzlies sign defenseman Cody Corbett.

December 15 - Forward Neil Shea reassigned to the Grizzlies from Colorado (AHL).

Grizzlies Player Notes

#3 Craig Armstrong has 4 goals in his last 11 games. He scored his first professional goal vs Kansas City on December 7th. Armstrong is a +1 or better in 9 different games this season.

#4 Bryan Yoon has 6 points (1g, 5a) in his last 6 games. Yoon has 3 multiple point games in his last 6 games. Yoon led Utah in plus/minus in December (+4). Utah is 9-6-2 when Yoon plays.

#5 Derek Daschke has a point in 16 of 23 games this season. Daschke leads Utah in assists (19), power play points (7) and plus/minus (+5). Daschke is 9th among league defensemen with 23 points.

#6 Andrew Nielsen has 4 separate 2 assist games in December. Nielsen was the number 1 star in Utah's 4-1 win at Idaho on January 3, 2025 as he scored 1 goal and 1 assist. Nielsen has 13 points (1g, 12a) in 13 games with Utah.

#7 Connor Mayer has 1 assist in 3 games with Utah this season. This season Mayer has scored 3 goals in 6 games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

#8 Keaton Mastrodonato has a point in 7 of his last 8 games. Mastrodonato has 3 multiple point games in the last 7 contests. Mastrodonato has a point in 8 of 11 games with Utah. Mastrodonato has 39 shots in 11 games.

#10 Mick Messner leads Utah with 88 shots on goal. He has 6 power play points (2g, 4a).

#11 Cameron Buhl has 4 shots on goal over his last 2 games. Buhl had 1 assist on January 3 at Idaho.

#13 Dylan Fitze has 4 goals in his last 9 games.

#14 Briley Wood leads Utah with 24 points (11g, 13a). Wood has 13 points (8g, 5a) in his last 12 games. Wood has a point in 10 of his last 12 games. Wood has a point in 19 of 30 games this season. Wood is tied for 5th among league rookies with 4 power play goals and tied for 10th among league rookies in points.

#15 Aaron Aragon had 3 goals and 2 assists in 8 games in December.

#16 Luke Manning has 3 goals and 3 assists in his last 10 games.

#17 Reed Lebster is a +1 in 25 games this season. Lebster has 3 or more shots in 12 games this season.

#19 Adam Berg last played on December 6, 2024. Berg is out with a lower body injury.

#22 Neil Shea has 13 goals in 13 games for Utah this season. Shea has a goal in 10 of 13 games and a point in 11 of 13. Shea has 10 points in his last 7 games. Shea has 59 shots in 13 games. Shea has a point in 7 straight home games.

#23 Kade Jensen last played on December 27, 2024 vs Rapid City.

#24 Gianni Fairbrother has 4 points (2g, 2a) in his last 5 games. Fairbrother is 4th among league defensemen with 8 goals. Fairbrother has a 14.3 shooting percentage (8 for 56), which is second best among league defensemen.

#25 Cole Gallant leads Utah forwards with 16 assists. Gallant scored his first goal on Dec. 27 vs RC.

#26 Tyson Upper last played on December 7, 2024.

#27 Cade Neilson has 1 goal and 7 assists in his last 13 games. Neilson has an even plus/minus in his last 13 games.

#35 Vinny Duplessis has won 2 of his last 3 starts.

#39 Jake Barczewski has saved 86 of 93 over his last 3 games.

#41 Cody Corbett had 2 assists at Idaho on Jan. 3, 2025. It was Corbett's first multiple point game since he had 2 assists for Kalamazoo at Wheeling on January 9, 2022.

#42 Cole Fonstad has 9 assists in 13 games for Utah.

#51 Brayden Nicholetts made his pro debut on December 14, 2024 at Tahoe.

#61 Dilan Savenkov has 1 assist and 7 shots on goal in 6 games with Utah.

Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah has scored a second period goal in 15 of their last 16 games. 39 of Utah's 92 goals this season have come in the second period. Utah has 8 power play goals in their last 12 games. Utah has scored 32 goals in their last 7 games. Utah is 9-1-1 when they score 4 or more goals. Utah is 7-0 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 5-2 when leading after 1 period. Utah is 6-3-2 when scoring first.

Grizzlies/Mavericks Connections

Utah forward Dylan Fitze appeared in 2 games with the Mavericks in the 2019-20 season, scoring 1 goal.

Grizzlies Trivia

The last meeting between the Grizzlies and Mavericks included a goaltender fight between Utah's Jake Barczewski and Kansas City's Victor Ostman on December 7, 2024. It was the Grizzlies third goaltender fight since the start of the 2020-21 season. Utah's Kevin Carr got in a fight with Wheeling's Francois Brassard on February 28, 2021. About 2 years later Utah's Lukas Parik fought Allen's Chase Perry at the end of the February 4, 2023 game at Maverik Center.

Utah Grizzlies 2024-2025 Roster

Forwards (17): Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Adam Berg, Cameron Buhl, Dylan Fitze, Cole Fonstad, Cole Gallant, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Keaton Mastrodonato, Mick Messner, Cade Neilson, Brayden Nicholetts, Neil Shea, Tyson Upper, Blake Wells, Briley Wood.

Defenseman (8): Cody Corbett, Derek Daschke, Gianni Fairbrother, Kade Jensen, Connor Mayer, Andrew Nielsen, Dilan Savenkov, Bryan Yoon.

Goaltenders (2): Jake Barczewski, Vincent Duplessis.

2024-2025 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 9-18-3

Home record: 5-8-2

Road record : 4-10-1

Win percentage : .350

Standings Points : 21

Last 10 : 4-5-1

Streak : 0-1

Goals per game : 3.07 (14th) Goals for : 92

Goals against per game : 4.50 (29th) Goals Against : 135

Shots per game : 31.23 (11th)

Shots against per game : 34.13 (25th)

Power Play : 15 for 89 - 16.9 % (22nd)

Penalty Kill : 50 for 78 - 64.1 % (29th)

Penalty Minutes : 305. 10.17 per game.

Shorthanded Goals : 2.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed : 2.

Record When Scoring First: 6-3-2.

Opposition Scores First : 3-15-1.

Record in One Goal Games : 2-2-3

Games Decided Past Regulation : 2-0-3

Team Leaders

Goals : Neil Shea (13)

Assists : Derek Daschke (19)

Points : Briley Wood (24)

Plus/Minus : Daschke (+5)

PIM : Andrew Nielsen (38)

Power Play Points : Daschke (7)

Power Play Goals : Briley Wood (4)

Power Play Assists : Daschke (6)

Shots on Goal : Mick Messner (88)

Shooting Percentage : Neil Shea (22.0 %) - Minimum 45 shots.

Game Winning Goals : Cameron Buhl/ Daschke/Gianni Fairbrother/Dylan Fitze/Cole Gallant/Kade Jensen/Keaton Mastrodonato/Bryan Yoon (1)

Wins : Adam Scheel (5)

Save %: Scheel (.885)

Goals Against Average : Scheel (3.98)

Streaks

Goals: Briley Wood (1)

Assists: Nielsen (3), Cole Fonstad, Cole Gallant, Connor Mayer, Andrew Nielsen (1)

Points (2 or more): Nielsen, Wood (3)

Multiple Point Games

6 - Derek Daschke

5 - Andrew Nielsen, Briley Wood.

4 - Mick Messner, Neil Shea.

3 - Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Keaton Mastrodonato, Bryan Yoon.

2 - Aaron Aragon, Gianni Fairbrother, Cole Gallant, Cade Neilson.

1 - Cameron Buhl, Cody Corbett, Dylan Fitze, Cole Fonstad, Kade Jensen.

