Mavericks Surrender Late Lead, Fall to Utah 5-2

January 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

West Valley City, UT - The Kansas City Mavericks fell to the Utah Grizzlies 5-2 on Saturday night, giving up four goals in the third period despite a strong start in the second frame.

After a scoreless first period, the Mavericks came out firing in the second. Damien Giroux opened the scoring at 2:41, assisted by Cam Morrison and Luke Loheit, to give Kansas City a 1-0 lead. Just two minutes later, Cade Borchardt doubled the lead at 4:43, with assists from Nate Knoepke and Casey Carreau. However, Utah cut the deficit before the period ended, with Cody Corbett scoring at 16:45, assisted by Briley Wood and Cole Fonstad.

The Grizzlies took over in the third period, scoring four unanswered goals. Andrew Nielsen tied the game at 1:56, with assists from Cole Gallant and Mick Messner. Derek Daschke gave Utah the lead at 13:48, assisted by Keaton Mastrodonato and Neil Shea. Just over three minutes later, Mick Messner extended the lead at 17:03, with assists from Mastrodonato and Shea. Cole Gallant sealed the victory with an empty-net goal at 17:35, assisted by Dylan Fitze.

Kansas City outshot Utah 32-27, but Utah goaltender Jake Barczewski was stellar, making 30 saves to secure the win. Victor Ostman made 22 saves in net for the Mavericks.

The Mavericks continue their road trip as they face the Utah Grizzlies again tomorrow night with an 8:10 PM CST puck drop.

