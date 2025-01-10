Heartlanders Score Three in First and Outlast Wings, 4-3

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders scored three goals in the opening frame to take a lead they would not surrender, a 4-3 victory over the Kalamazoo Wings Friday at Xtream Arena. This is the third time Iowa has scored at least three goals in the first period.

With Iowa behind 1-0, Keanan Stewart tied the game halfway through the first period with a net-front snipe over the shoulder of Jonathan Lemieux (loss, 14/18) to put Iowa on the board. T.J. Walsh continued the run with a goal from the left circle at 16:17 of the period to give the Heartlanders their first lead, 2-1. Jonny Sorensen added to the lead with a goal from the right circle in the final minute of the frame.

Will Calverley found the back of the net on a one-on-one 1:37 into the second period to put Iowa up 4-1. Gavin Hain and Jules Boscq assisted on the goal.

Kylor Wall scored for Kalamazoo in the dying minutes of the second to cut Iowa's lead to two. With two minutes left in the final frame, Josh Bloom scored for Kalamazoo, bringing the score within one. Kyle McClellan shut the door from there and made 25 saves in the victory.

Hunter Vorva relieved Lemieux after Iowa's fourth goal. Vorva finished with 18 saves.

Box Score

Iowa hosts Indy Saturday Jan. 11 at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 12 at 3:00 p.m.

The Heartlanders host Pride Night on Sat., Jan. 17 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Tahoe. Get ready for a HUGE night at Xtream Arena on Sat., Jan. 18 at 6:00 p.m. for Wild, Wild Midwest Night vs. Tahoe. Iowa concludes a six-game homestand vs. Tahoe on Sun., Jan. 19 at 3:00 p.m.

