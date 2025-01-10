Wichita Begins Four-Game Homestand Tonight vs. Allen

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, returns to the Air Capital tonight at 7:05 p.m. to face rival, Allen, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

This is the eighth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Americans. All-time, Wichita is 60-94-14 against Allen and 30-50-6 on the road against the Americans.

Dating back to Wednesday, the two teams face each other four times over the next five games. Wichita hosts Allen tonight, tomorrow and Wednesday, January 15. The Fort Wayne Komets come in on Sunday afternoon.

The Americans claimed a 5-3 win on Wednesday night against Wichita. The Americans scored five unanswered goals and staved off a late rally from the Thunder.

Wichita remains in third place with 41 points, but has played three more games than Tulsa, who is in fourth place with 39 points. Allen is in sixth place with 25 points, tied with Rapid City.

Jay Dickman is nearing another milestone. He has 276 ECHL points. Dickman has points in six of his last seven games. He assisted on Nolan Burke's power play goal on Wednesday, giving him assists in five of his last six outings.

Peter Bates added two helpers on Wednesday night. The fourth-year forward has at least two points in six of his last eight games. Bates is tied for second in the league with 27 assists. He is also tied for third in plus/minus (+21).

The power play has been finding its stride over the last eight games. Wichita scored a power play goal on Wednesday night. Over that span, the Thunder are 9-for-43, operating at 20.9%. Wichita's penalty kill is sixth in the ECHL, allowing 15 goals while being shorthanded 100 times (85%).

THUNDERBOLTS...Nolan Burke scored his first goal since December 20 and has set new career highs in goals and points...Gabriel Carriere is fifth in save percentage (.930)...Wichita is 13-5-1 when scoring first...Wichita is 10-3-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 14-2-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 10-1-0 in games decided by three or more goals...

ALLEN NOTES - Brayden Watts has five goals over his last two games and was also a +6...Hudson Wilson tallied his first multi-point game of his career last Saturday...Easton Brodzinski was dealt to Adirondack for Patrick Polino...Anson Thornton leads the league in saves (609) and losses (12)...Allen is 7-8-1-0 on the road this season...

Join us for a pregame yoga session tonight and meet a penguin from Tanganyika Wildlife Park. The yoga session starts at 5 p.m.

