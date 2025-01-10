Rush Game Notes: January 10, 2025 vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters

January 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, takes on the Tahoe Knight Monsters for the first time ever. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST on Friday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush downed the Tulsa Oilers, 3-1, at The Monument Ice Arena on Saturday. With the game tied 1-1 late in the third period, the Rush turned to some Mo Magic. Tyler Burnie forced a turnover deep in the Oilers' zone. Maurizio Colella picked up a loose puck right in front of the net, deked out goaltender Vyacheslav Buteyets, and slid the puck inside the left post to give Rapid City the lead with 2:22 remaining. Brett Davis added an empty netter in the final minute to seal the deal.

SERIES SECURED

With the Rush's Saturday victory, Rapid City clinched a two-games-to-one series win over the Tulsa Oilers on home ice. The Rush has earned at least three points in all four three-game series at The Monument Ice Arena this season, and points in nine out of 16 home games.

MO MAGIC

Maurizio Colella scored two of his biggest goals as a member of the Rush in last week's series against Tulsa. Colella tipped home the game-tying goal in the third period on Tuesday, then scored the game-winning goal with under three minutes remaining on Saturday. Colella has scored three goals and seven points over the last seven games.

HERE FROM CALGARY...

The Calgary Wranglers assigned defenseman Charles Martin and forward Deni Goure to the Rush on Monday. Both players started the season and have spent the majority of the year with Rapid City. Martin made his AHL debut on January 1st, while Goure debuted on January 3rd.

AND FROM ILLINOIS

The Rush made a four-player trade with the Bloomington Bison on Monday, acquiring forward Jackson Leppard and defenseman Chase Pauls in exchange for Zack Hoffman and Patrick Bajkov. Both bring considerable size to the Rush lineup while also bringing youth: Leppard is 24 years of age, while the 21-year-old Pauls is Rapid City's youngest player.

NELLY'S RETURN

The first-ever meeting between the Rush and Knight Monsters brings Logan Nelson back to Rapid City as a visitor. Nelson, who spent the last three full seasons in a Rush sweater, is an alternate captain for Tahoe.

