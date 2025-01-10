ECHL Transactions - January 10

January 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 10, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

South Carolina:

Malik Johnson, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Benjamin Lindberg, D activated from reserve

add Chase Brand, F activated from reserve

delete Sean Gulka, F placed on reserve

delete Alex Young, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Allen:

add James Hardie, F activated from reserve

delete Harrison Blaisdell, F placed on reserve

Bloomington:

delete Blake Mclaughlin, F recalled by Hartford (p.m.)

Florida:

add Kade Landry, D activated from reserve

add Dillon Hamaliuk, F signed contract

delete Dillon Hamaliuk, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Sean Allen, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Jack Dugan, F activated from reserve

add Ethan Keppen, F activated from reserve

add Brannon McManus, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Justin Taylor, F placed on reserve

delete Michael Gildon, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Kabore Dunn, D placed on reserve

delete Joe Widmar, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Idaho:

add Andrew Bellant, F activated from reserve

add Ben Kraws, G activated from reserve

delete Tomas Sholl, G placed on reserve

delete Stanislav Demin, D placed on reserve

Indy:

add Kyle Maksimovich, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Thomas Farrell, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete C.J. McGee, D placed on reserve

delete Zach Bannister, F placed on reserve

delete Alex Wideman, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Mark Cheremeta, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Josh Bloom, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Blake Christensen, F placed on reserve

delete Ben Berard, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Mark Cheremeta, F traded to Orlando

Kansas City:

add Jay Powell, D activated from reserve

add Daniel Amesbury, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

Orlando:

add Ben Carroll, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Kohei Sato, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Jake Chiasson, F recalled to Belleville by Ottawa

Tahoe:

add Isaac Johnson, F activated from reserve

Toledo:

add C.J. Hayes, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Darian Pilon, F placed on reserve

delete Conlan Keenan, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Mitch Lewandowski, F loaned to

Trois-Rivières:

add Jonthan Yantsis, F activated from reserve

delete Mathieu Boislard D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

add Duggie Lagrone, D activated from reserve

add Sean Olson, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Daneel Lategan, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Jack Clement, D placed on reserve

delete Reid Petryk, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

add Brandon Tabakin, D acquired from Tahoe 1/7

delete Brandon Tabakin, D placed on reserve

delete Mitchell Walinski, F suspended by Wheeling

Wichita:

add Dominic Dockery, D activated from reserve

add Declan Smith, F activated from reserve

delete Joe Carroll, F placed on reserve

delete Mitchell Russell, F recalled to Barracuda by Sharks

Worcester:

delete Christian Krygier, D recalled by Bridgeport

