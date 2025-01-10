ECHL Transactions - January 10
January 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 10, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
South Carolina:
Malik Johnson, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
add Benjamin Lindberg, D activated from reserve
add Chase Brand, F activated from reserve
delete Sean Gulka, F placed on reserve
delete Alex Young, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Allen:
add James Hardie, F activated from reserve
delete Harrison Blaisdell, F placed on reserve
Bloomington:
delete Blake Mclaughlin, F recalled by Hartford (p.m.)
Florida:
add Kade Landry, D activated from reserve
add Dillon Hamaliuk, F signed contract
delete Dillon Hamaliuk, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Sean Allen, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
add Jack Dugan, F activated from reserve
add Ethan Keppen, F activated from reserve
add Brannon McManus, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Justin Taylor, F placed on reserve
delete Michael Gildon, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Kabore Dunn, D placed on reserve
delete Joe Widmar, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Idaho:
add Andrew Bellant, F activated from reserve
add Ben Kraws, G activated from reserve
delete Tomas Sholl, G placed on reserve
delete Stanislav Demin, D placed on reserve
Indy:
add Kyle Maksimovich, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Thomas Farrell, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete C.J. McGee, D placed on reserve
delete Zach Bannister, F placed on reserve
delete Alex Wideman, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Kalamazoo:
add Mark Cheremeta, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
add Josh Bloom, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Blake Christensen, F placed on reserve
delete Ben Berard, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Mark Cheremeta, F traded to Orlando
Kansas City:
add Jay Powell, D activated from reserve
add Daniel Amesbury, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
Orlando:
add Ben Carroll, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Kohei Sato, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Jake Chiasson, F recalled to Belleville by Ottawa
Tahoe:
add Isaac Johnson, F activated from reserve
Toledo:
add C.J. Hayes, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Darian Pilon, F placed on reserve
delete Conlan Keenan, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Mitch Lewandowski, F loaned to
Trois-Rivières:
add Jonthan Yantsis, F activated from reserve
delete Mathieu Boislard D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
add Duggie Lagrone, D activated from reserve
add Sean Olson, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
add Daneel Lategan, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Jack Clement, D placed on reserve
delete Reid Petryk, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
add Brandon Tabakin, D acquired from Tahoe 1/7
delete Brandon Tabakin, D placed on reserve
delete Mitchell Walinski, F suspended by Wheeling
Wichita:
add Dominic Dockery, D activated from reserve
add Declan Smith, F activated from reserve
delete Joe Carroll, F placed on reserve
delete Mitchell Russell, F recalled to Barracuda by Sharks
Worcester:
delete Christian Krygier, D recalled by Bridgeport
