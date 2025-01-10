Solar Bears Shut Out Thunder 6-0

January 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder surrendered five goals in the first period in a 6-0 loss to the visiting Orlando Solar Bears in front of 4,262 at Cool Insuring Arena on Friday night.

Orlando took a 1-0 lead just 17 seconds into the game on an odd-man rush as Jaydon Dureau beat goaltender Tyler Brennan from the left circle. The goal was Dureau's fourth of the year with the lone assist going to Alex Frye.

Tyler Bird gave the Solar Bears a 2-0 lead just 4:10 into the game on a wrister from the hash marks for his 12th goal of the season. Anthony Bardaro and Tyson Feist were credited with the assists.

Orlando added three more goals from Spencer Kersten at 9:15, Kris Mylarri at 13:27 and Aaron Luchuk at 17:54 to take a 5-0 lead into the first intermission.

To start the second period, goaltender David Fessenden came in to replace Tyler Brennan. Tyler Bird scored his second of the game and 13th of the year on the power play at 7:25 of the second period to give the Solar Bears a 6-0 lead. Alex Frye and Aaron Luchuk were credited with the helpers and Adirondack trailed 6-0 after 40 minutes.

That held up as the final score. Tyler Brennan was credited with the loss, denying three shots in the first period. David Fessenden came in and stopped the final ten shots.

The Thunder return home tomorrow and Sunday against Orlando! Enjoy $4 Michelob Ultra tomorrow, and Sunday is the annual Kid's Day Game with a special 3 p.m. puck drop where kids help run the show. The first 1,000 kids 14 and under receive a FREE t-shirt and bring your skates for a postgame skate with the Thunder after the game! Also, special kids-designed jerseys!

Great ticket packages are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.