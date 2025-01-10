Fuel Fall to Nailers on Friday
January 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release
FISHERS- The Fuel hosted the Wheeling Nailers on Friday night for the second of a two-game set against them this week. After giving up two goals in the first period, the Fuel struggled to make a comeback and fell 4-1.
1ST PERIOD
At 2:43, Wheeling's Cole Cameron took a delay of game penalty to get on the game sheet first. The Nailers killed off that penalty just before scoring the first goal of the game at 5:26. That goal was from Kyle Jackson.
Wheeling scored again at 9:24. This time it was Matthew Quercia to make it 2-0.
At 13:49, Indy's Ty Farmer headed to the penalty box for holding to give Wheeling a power play opportunity, however the Fuel killed it off.
After one period, the Fuel were outshooting the Nailers 9-6 despite the score being 2-0 Wheeling.
2ND PERIOD
At 4:55, Cam Hausinger and Wheeling's Dakota Seaman each took five minutes for fighting while Hausinger took an additional two minutes for slashing. This put the Fuel on the penalty kill.
Quercia scored his second goal of the game on the power play at 6:54 to put the Nailers up 3-0.
Colin Bilek scored his tenth goal of the season to evade the shutout at 15:39 with the help of Bryan Lemos and Kyle Maksimovich. This made it 3-1.
Indy outshot Wheeling again in the second period, this time 9-7.
3RD PERIOD
Just 41 seconds into the third period, De St. Phalle took a high sticking penalty giving the Fuel a power play chance, however the Nailers killed it off.
As time ticked down, the Fuel pulled Ben Gaudreau from goal in favor of the extra attacker.
Gabe Klassen scored on the empty net at 19:22 to make it 4-1 and secured the win for the Nailers. Both teams recorded 26 shots in the Friday night battle.
The Fuel head to Iowa for two games against the Heartlanders to finish out the weekend.
ABOUT THE INDY FUEL:
The Indy Fuel are the proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs.
