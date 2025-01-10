Komets Down Blue Whales in Overtime with Three Unanswered Goals

January 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla - The Route 66 Blue Whales, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, fell 3-2 in overtime to the Fort Wayne Komets at the BOK Center on Friday night.

Mike McKee scored the Route 66 Blue Whales opening goal, hammering a caromed shot from the left-wing wall through a butterflied Connor Unger with 1:22 remaining in the opening period.

Olivier Dame-Malka extended the Whales' lead to 2-0 with his second goal in his last three outings, coming 6:54 into the middle frame.

Odeen Tufto started off the Komets' comeback with 5:09 remaining, ripping a power-play one timer into the top of the net. Jack Dugan leveled the game with 2:41 left in regulation, finishing off a rebound at high speed to force overtime.

Alex Swetlikoff finished off the game 3-2, scoring 2:54 into the extra frame. Tufto set the goal up, giving the forward a point on all three Fort Wayne goals.

The Blue Whales aim for three of a possible four points against Fort Wayne on the week in a rematch at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center tomorrow, Jan. 11.

--

