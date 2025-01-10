Rory Kerins Called up to Calgary Flames

January 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, are pleased to share that former Rush forward Rory Kerins has been called up to the National Hockey League.

The Flames recalled Kerins, the Calgary Wranglers' leading scorer, Friday morning for his first NHL call-up. The 22-year-old leads the American Hockey League with 21 goals in 34 games this season, his third professional campaign.

Kerins spent the majority of his rookie year with Rapid City, where he posted 17 goals and 37 points in 38 games as one of the Rush's top performers.

The native of Caledon, Ont. will become the eighth Rush alumnus to play in the National Hockey League when he makes his debut. He would join Michael Bunting, Adin Hill, Erik Kallgren, Marek Langhamer, Dysin Mayo, Dakota Mermis, and Ivan Prosvetov.

