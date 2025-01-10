Bison Put Walleye on the Hook, Win 4-1

Toledo, Ohio - Goaltender Yaniv Perets dazzled as the Bloomington Bison defeated the Toledo Walleye 4-1 on Friday night at Huntington Center.

The first period showcased several scoring chances and great goaltending on each end of the ice. Maxim Barbashev opened the scoring with his first of the season on a 2-on-1 with a feed from Eddie Matsushima. Ryan Siedem tallied the secondary assist with the goal coming at 8:42. With 5:02 remaining in the first, Patrick Bajkov scored on a rebound for his second goal in as many games with the Bison. His third of the season came from Brett Budgell and Zach Hoffman to close the scoring in the period.

Brandon Hawkins put Toledo on the board with his 20th goal of the season at 6:18 of the second period. The goal was assisted by Jalen Smereck and Trenton Bliss. Josh Boyer regained the Bloomington two-goal lead with a shot atop the faceoff circle at 13:18. His seventh of the season was assisted by Connor Lockhart and Carter Berger. Despite Toledo outshooting the Bison 12-6 in the period, the Bison lead would carry into the third period.

Toledo continued to pound shots on Perets in an effort to comeback from the 3-1 Bloomington lead. The Bison netminder remained steady in net despite an extra attacker from the Walleye in the closing minutes. With the Toledo net empty because of the extra attacker, Boyer sank his second of the game and eighth of the year to conclude the scoring and seal the victory. Jake Murray assisted on the goal with :50 remaining. Perets closed the frame stopping all 16 shots.

In total, Perets stopped 41 of 42 shots to improve his record to 4-2-1. Jan Bednar turned aside 17 of 20 shots in the loss. The Bison power play went 0-for-1 while the penalty kill went 2-for-2.

The Bison return to Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday, January 11th at 7 p.m. for Star Wars Night! The team will wear specialty Star Wars themed jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Make a Wish Foundation. Several Star Wars characters will be in attendance with a Star Wars themed game presentation.

