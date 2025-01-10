Game Day #30 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Reading Royals

January 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







READING - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières' next six games will be on the road, starting with three games this weekend against the (Philadelphia Flyers affiliate) Reading Royals.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

- #86 Jakov Novak: Last week's ECHL Player of the Week, the forward has 28 points, including 12 goals, in 23 games. Three of his points have come against the Royals.

- #16 Alex Beaucage: The forward - who was born in Trois-Rivières - has recorded at least one point in 12 of the 14 games in which he has suited up for the Lions this year. He also has nine points in his last five games.

- #46 Vincent Sévigny: The Quebec City native is enjoying his best run of late with the Lions. The defenceman has five points in his last three games and scored his first goal as a Lion last Sunday.

Players to watch for the Reading Royals:

- #39 Connor McMenamin: The forward has seven goals and nine assists, including the winning goal in the season opener at Trois-Rivières.

- #23 Gianfranco Cassaro: The Royals top point-getter among defencemen with 19 points in 33 games. One of his five goals came when the Lions and Royals played their third game against one another on November 1.

- #25 Mason Primeau: The cousin of Laval Rocket goaltender Cayden Primeau, in eight games with Reading he has four goals and one assist.

Following Friday's game, the Lions and Royals will face each other again on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

