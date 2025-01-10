Jack LaFontaine Returning to Kansas City

Independence, MO - Goaltender Jack LaFontaine has been returned to the Kansas City Mavericks from the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League (AHL).

During his stint with the Firebirds following his December 27 call-up, LaFontaine appeared in two games, posting a 1-0-1 record with an impressive .917 save percentage.

LaFontaine, who celebrated his 27th birthday on January 6, has appeared in 10 games for the Mavericks this season. In those games, he recorded a 2.58 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage.

Fans can catch LaFontaine and the first-place Kansas City Mavericks this weekend as they face the Utah Grizzlies on the road on Friday, January 10, and Saturday, January 11. The Mavericks will return to Cable Dahmer Arena next weekend for an exciting home series against the Rapid City Rush on Friday, January 17, and Saturday, January 18.

The January 18 game will feature the Mavericks' highly anticipated Top Gun/Military Appreciation Night, honoring the brave men and women of the military. Highlights of the evening include:

Specialty Military/Top Gun jerseys worn by the Mavericks.

Military vehicles displayed outside the arena, with humvees making a special appearance on the ice during intermission.

A large flag display during the first intermission.

A reenlistment ceremony (subject to change).

A postgame skate with the team.

Tickets are still available for this action-packed weekend! Visit kcmavericks.com/tickets or call 816-252-7825 to secure your seats today.

