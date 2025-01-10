VGK 4th-Rounder Jakub Demek Assigned to Tahoe from Henderson

Forward Jakub Demek with the Henderson Silver Knights

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights announced that forward Jakub Demek was reassigned to Tahoe from Henderson.

Demek, a 2021 fourth-round pick for the Vegas Golden Knights, had yet to skate in a game this season with Henderson. But in his first pro season in the AHL, he appeared in 55 games and tallied seven goals and nine assists.

His first goal of his pro career was on October 15, 2023, against the San Jose Barracuda. Demek has gone to Golden Knights development camp for the past three years.

Before he made the leap to the AHL, Demek played with the Edmonton Oil Kings and Kamloops Blazers of the WHL, winning the WHL championship in 2022 with Edmonton. He scored five goals and added 12 assists in 19 playoff games.

Demek is expected to slide right into an important role with the Knight Monsters and augment a lineup that already has scored the most goals per game in the ECHL.

Tahoe continues their road stretch with game 1 against the Rapid City Rush tonight at 6:05 pm. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 Tahoe Knight Monsters season are now available. For more information, visit https://knightmonstershockey.com/.

