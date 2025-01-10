K-Wings Take Heartlanders to Brink But Fall on Road

January 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







CORALVILLE, IA - The Kalamazoo Wings (12-19-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, battled back from a three-goal deficit against the Iowa Heartlanders (18-11-3-1) but could not find the equalizer and lost at Xtream Arena Friday, 4-3.

Luc Salem (1) opened the scoring with his first professional goal at the 8:08 mark of the first. On the play, Ryan Cox (9) collected the puck behind Iowa's net, sent it to Salem at the left point for a laser into the top-right corner.

The Heartlanders then scored three goals (4:46, 16:17 and 19:32) to take a 3-1 lead before the end of the frame.

Iowa struck again with a goal at the 1:37 mark of the middle frame, ending the evening for Jonathan Lemieux (7-12-1-0).

At the 18:36 mark, Kylor Wall (3) scored his first goal as a K-Wing to bring Kalamazoo back within two. Travis Broughman (6) won the faceoff, Wall stepped up from the left point and blasted a one-timer just under the crossbar to draw to within two.

Kalamazoo edged to one goal down when Josh Bloom (7) scored with 2:00 left and the extra attacker on. Zach Berzolla (5) sent the puck down low to Ted Nichol (4), who found Bloom at the right hash mark to fire it home.

Hunter Vorva was strong in relief, stopping all 18 shots faced, and the K-Wings went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The K-Wings next face the Bloomington Bison (13-16-1-2) at 8:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m. CST) Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena.

--

The ECHL HOF Dinner is coming to Kalamazoo on Friday, January 17. You can secure your spot to hear Kalamazoo Legend Bernie Saunders give the keynote address, plus the Stanley Cup and associated trophies are expected to make an appearance. Click above to get all the perks on this historic night!

--

The Kalamazoo Wings are a professional hockey team located in southwest Michigan that has been a staple in the Kalamazoo, MI professional sports landscape since 1974. The K-Wings compete in the ECHL and are the AA affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks and the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks. Kalamazoo plays their 36 regular season home games at Wings Event Center from October through April.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.