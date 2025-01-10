Offense Comes Alive In Win Over Allen
January 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - Kobe Walker scored twice, Peter Bates connected for three points and Gabriel Carriere earned his 11th win of the season on Friday night as Wichita knocked off Allen, 5-2, at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Jay Dickman added two points, moving him closer to 300 for his ECHL career. Five others added assists as the Thunder snapped a three-game winless skid.
Jake Wahlin opened the scoring at 8:20 of the first. Ryan Finnegan and Dillon Boucher drove through the neutral zone to start the rush. Wahlin was the recipient of a beautiful passing play near the top of the crease, and he beat Luke Richardson.
Just 1:24 later, Austin Heidemann intercepted a clearing attempt and fed it over to Bates at the left circle. He one-timed it through Richardson to make it 2-0.
Early in the second, Mark Duarte cut the lead in half. He found a redirected pass in the high slot and fired a shot. The puck was deflected by a Thunder blueliner and beat Carriere to make it 2-1.
At 13:21, Dickman re-gained a two-goal advantage. He drove to the net and put a rebound past Richardson for his 14th marker of the year.
Walker increased the lead to 4-1 at 17:58. He fired home a rebound on the power play for his first of two on the night.
Spencer Asuchak cut the lead to 4-2 at 18:42. Brayden Watts fired a one-timer from the right circle that got through traffic. Asuchak stuffed home a rebound on the power play for his 10th of the season.
In the third, Walker connected for his 13th of the season to make it 5-2. Dickman fed it to him down the slot and he beat Richardson to close the scoring.
Walker finished with two goals and an assist. Bates tallied a goal and two helpers. Dickman had a goal and an assist, giving him 278 career points in his ECHL career. Carriere made 26 saves to earn the victory.
Wichita went 1-for-4 on the power play. Allen was 1-for-2 on the man advantage.
The two teams face each other tomorrow night at 6:05 p.m. at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Wichita Thunder celebrate win
