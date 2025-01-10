Hawkins Gets 20th on the Year in Loss to Bloomington

January 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Bloomington Bison on Red Wings night at the Huntington Center with a final score of 4-1.

How it Happened:

Bloomington struck first and went up 2-0 in the first period. The first goal being at 8:42 and second 14:58. Toledo led in shots on goal 14-13 after the first.

Brandon Hawkins cut the deficit to 1 at 6:18 of the second period, scoring his 20th of the season. Jalen Smereck and Trenton Bliss tallied assists on the goal.

The Bison restored their 2-goal lead at 13:18 as the Walleye trailed 3-1 heading into the final frame.

Despite a strong effort, totaling 42 shots on goal, Toledo fell short of the win. Bloomington sealed the deal with an empty-net goal late in the 3rd.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. BLM - Y. Perets (41 SVS)

2. BLM - P. Bajkov (1G)

3. TOL - B. Hawkins (1G)

What's Next:

The Toledo Walleye will travel to Fort Wayne to take on the Komets a week from today, January 17th. Puck drop is set for 7:35 p.m.

